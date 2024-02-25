Search for bodies continues after cop charged with murder

Divers have scoured a waterway on the New South Wales north coast as the search continues for the bodies of a young couple who police believe were murdered in Sydney's east.

Beaumont Lamarre-Condon, a serving NSW police officer, has been charged with two counts of murder following the disappearance of former Ten reporter Jesse Baird, 26, and his Qantas flight attendant boyfriend Luke Davies, 29.

Lamarre-Condon did not make a bail application at Waverley Local Court and his matter was next set down for April 23 in Downing Centre Local Court.

Police said they believe the 28-year-old constable was in the Newcastle area the night before he handed himself in at an eastern Sydney police station on Friday.

Police divers have since been seen searching a waterway in Lambton, Newcastle as part of a continuing probe into where the bodies of Mr Baird and Mr Davies could be located.

The couple's disappearance was considered suspicious when blood-stained possessions belonging to both of them were found in a skip bin in the southern Sydney suburb of Cronulla on Wednesday.

The discovery led police to Mr Baird's blood-smeared share house, about 30km away in inner-city Paddington.

On Saturday, mourners laid floral tributes outside the Paddington terrace where police allege the murders took place.

Mr Baird's former Network Ten colleagues paid their respects on social media, while the AFL, for whom he was recently acting as an umpire, said their thoughts were with the men's families and the umpiring community.

Lamarre-Condon, who up until days ago had an active social media presence, joined the police force in 2019.

Photos posted online show the former celebrity blogger posing with dozens of A-listers including Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and Harry Styles.