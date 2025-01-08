Search for missing trio after WA seaplane crash

A frantic search is still under way for three people missing after a seaplane crashed near a popular Western Australia holiday island with seven on board.

The privately owned Cessna 208 Caravan 675 seaplane is believed to have struck a small limestone outcrop called Phillip Rock while taking off from Rottnest Island, off the coast of Perth, about 4pm on Tuesday local time.

It plunged into the water near Thomson Bay with seven on board including the pilot.

Western Australia Police confirmed four people were pulled from the water but three others were unaccounted for as the sun set on Tuesday.

Of the four recovered from the water, three were taken to hospital. Their condition is unknown. It's believed the fourth person was uninjured.

Witnesses said the plane made a huge splash when it hit the water.

"It was just a big splash, it wasn't a big explosion or anything crazy," holidaymaker Hayden Harvey told The West Australian.

"It just smashed straight into the water ... it's obviously like a sort of drop in the heart."

Emergency services and civilian vessels rushed to the scene of the crash to help pull passengers from the plane.

WA Police Commissioner Col Blanch said late on Tuesday said authorities were still trying to work out what happened.

"I do want to reassure the community that we have significant resources on scene and we are doing everything that we can," he said.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau confirmed on Wednesday it's investigating and has set a team from its Perth, Brisbane and Canberra offices.

The team specialise in aircraft operations and maintenance and "human factors", ATSB Chief Commissioner Angus Mitchell said in a statement.

The investigation will gather evidence from the site and the wreckage and recover aircraft components to be examined at the agency's technical facilities in Canberra.

"Investigators will also seek to interview those on board, and any other witnesses and involved parties, and collect relevant recorded information including available flight tracking data, as well as pilot and aircraft maintenance records, and weather information," Mr Mitchell added.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said it was terrible news.

"The pictures would have been seen by all Australians as they've woken up this morning and and my heart goes out to all those involved," he added.

The Cessna plane had been recently acquired by operator Swan River Seaplanes, which runs scenic flights around Perth and Rottnest Island.

The plane arrived on New Year's Day after flying from NSW and remains registered to its previous owner Whitsunday Air Services Pty.

Flight records show since it was brought to Perth it has undergone a number of flights around the region.

Rottnest Island, also known as Wadjemup, about 20 kilometres off the coast, is a popular holiday spot, attracting thousands of visitors each year.

The island, which is also home to native quokkas, has a small airport and various companies offer flight and ferry services to and from the mainland.