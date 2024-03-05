Two dead after battery sparks fire in NSW

An exploding lithium-ion battery sparked a fire that killed two people in what firefighters believe are the first deaths linked to a battery fire in New South Wales.

Emergency services were called to the building at Teralba in Newcastle about 4am on Thursday after reports of a fire.

Fire and Rescue NSW crews managed to extinguish the blaze but not before the building had been severely damaged.

Police found a body during an initial search of the townhouse.

As searches continued on Friday, a second body was found.

Two other people escaped the blaze.

Investigations were paused to assess the building's structure but firefighters have since identified the cause.

A compromised battery went into "thermal runaway", overheating and emitting toxic gases before exploding in flames, Fire and Rescue NSW said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The tragedies mark what FRNSW regards as the first deaths in NSW due to a lithium-ion battery-related fire," the agency said.

Commissioner Jeremy Fewtrell said the fatal case appeared to confirm what firefighters had been "fearing for a while" after a rise in battery fires.

He warned the dangers of a battery going into thermal runaway were immediate, creating intense, volatile fires that were hard to put out.

Overheating batteries have already been linked to 44 fires in NSW in 2024 - a rate of about five per week - while 269 blazes were connected to batteries in 2023.

People are advised not to leave devices charging while they sleep, near flammable materials or exits to a home.

Police are working to identify the two people killed in the townhouse blaze after their bodies were recovered from the ruins.

A report will be prepared for the coroner to determine an official cause of death.