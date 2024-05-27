Undie bandit trips on cape after failed robbery

An armed man's attempt to rob a Melbourne pub while wearing underwear on his head and a cape has hit the skids.

Wearing a makeshift disguise, the would-be robber demanded cash and threatened a staff member with a firearm at a Port Melbourne hotel early on Wednesday.

His plan fell flat when staff couldn't access any money, and the agitated man fled empty-handed.

No one was injured and police patrols failed to find the man.

Police released CCTV footage on Monday in a bid to identify the bumbling culprit.

The footage shows the man wearing dark material draped around him like a cape and dark-coloured underpants on his head.

He tripped on the 'cape' and fell while fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.