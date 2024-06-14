More arrests over church riot after bishop stabbing

Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel. File photo

Another six people have been charged over violent riots outside a Sydney church following the stabbing of a bishop during a live-streamed sermon.

The latest arrests take the tally of those facing court due to the ugly melee at Christ the Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley to 29 people.

The April 15 riot, which investigators say swelled to involve 2000 people and injured several police officers, followed the stabbing of Assyrian Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel and priest Isaac Royel.

Six people were arrested on Thursday, including a 17-year-old boy.

Police released vision of five men, aged between 20 and 41, as well as the teenager on Friday.

A further seven men are being urged to contact police.

A 41-year-old man was charged with rioting and is set to appear at Fairfield Local Court on July 3.

A 31-year-old man was charged with rioting, destroying or damaging property and throwing a missile at a police officer.

He was granted conditional bail and to appear at Liverpool Local Court on July 1.

A 20-year-old man was charged with threatening violence to cause fear, unlawful assembly and behaving in an offensive manner.

He will also appear at Fairfield Local Court on July 3.

A 29-year-old man and a 20-year-old man were charged with similar offences and will both appear at the same court, the first on July 10 and the latter on July 17.

The 17-year-old was charged with rioting and destroying or damaging property during a public disorder.

He was granted conditional bail to appear at Parramatta Children's Court on July 12.

The teenager allegedly responsible for the stabbing attack has been charged with committing a terrorist act and is due to face court again on Friday.

The stabbing, which investigators say was religiously motivated, left Bishop Emmanuel seriously injured before the teenager was subdued at the scene.

The 16-year-old had received intermittent treatment for mental health issues for a number of years, his lawyer said during an earlier court appearance.

His charge of committing a terrorist act carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.