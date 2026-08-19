© Allied MediaEngland defeats Australia in the final Ashes test: Australia's Bill Ponsford loses his wicket to a brilliant catch by Harold Larwood (left) off Wilfred Rhodes’s bowling after making 12. Photo: <i>Otago Witness</i>, issue 3786, October 5, 1926, page 40 Nothing more sensational has happened in the history of the Test matches than the collapse of Australia on what appeared to be a perfect wicket for the fifth and final Test. It commenced at the very beginning and continued dramatically to its ignoble end. Faced with getting the formidable total of 415 runs to win — something never yet achieved in a fourth knock in England — the Australians provided an amazing procession to the pavilion. It was scarcely believable. The heroic stand under adversity in the first innings gave confidence to Australia’s supporters, despite the heavy handicap. The uphill fight called for safety and spectacular shots, though worthy in themselves, were a danger to Australia in such a position. What looked like a brilliant high-scoring innings for Macartney ended at 16. The carnage of this morally and otherwise was almost incalculable. It can safely be said that the Ashes were virtually delivered to England when Macartney walked to the pavilion. Nevertheless, perhaps none of the thousands of spectators were ready for the sudden succeeding blow. Without another run being added Ponsford, instead of endeavouring to make good this gaping breach, fiddled about with Rhodes and was snapped up almost off the bat’s end by Larwood. The crowd here gave vent to its pent-up feelings in almost wild excitement. Three of Australia’s finest for a negligible score was beyond the wildest dreams. Putting the case for more trees The best crop that poor ridges, unploughable gullies, and corners can produce is trees. And while the trees are growing both men and beast will have advantage of their shelter in winter and their shade in summer. During August and September any casual observer will see animals of all kinds huddled un alongside barbed-wire fences, exposed to the bitter winds and driving sleet of the winter. Yes — 90 percent of farms have no shelter worth talking about. ‘Judas’ well sung by city choir It was a very large and enthusiastic audience that assembled in His Majesty's Theatre last evening to hear the Dunedin Choral Society perform music of Handel’s “Judas Maccabaeus,” an oratorio that will never fail to win the admiration of all true lovers of melody. The principals — Madame Ottlee (soprano), Mrs W.H. Davidson (soprano), Mrs A.J. Tucker (contralto), Mr Harold Prescott (tenor) and Mr F.C. Cooper (bass) — met with a very cordial reception on taking their places on the stage and Mr J. Coombs, the popular conductor, received similar recognition. The first chorus that may be specially referred to was "O Father, Whose Almighty Power,” which consists of two distinct themes, requiring different treatment, and both were very well sung. The familiar “See the Conquering Hero Comes” was given with excellent effect. In fact, it was only in a few isolated instances that the choir did not sing up to the mark. Amongst the best sung of Madame Ottlee’s solos was ‘‘From Mighty Kings He Took the Spoil." The vocalist mastered the difficulties without apparent effort. Mr J.A. Wallace led the orchestra, and Miss E. Hartley presided at the piano. “Judas Maccabeus” will be repeated in His Majesty's Theatre again this evening. Secular education values prevail The defeat in the Legislative Council of the Religions Exercises in Schools Bill marks the failure of another attempt in Parliament to vary one of the fundamental features of the educational system of the Dominion — that of its strictly secular character. The Religious Exercises in Schools Bill represented an endeavour to introduce into the educational system the thin end of a wedge which is fraught with seriously disturbing possibilities. The system of free, secular and compulsory education, for the administration of which the State is responsible, is truly impartial, and safeguards the schools against the intrusion of sectarianism in any shape or form. To relax the secular feature in the slightest degree would be to lend encouragement to endeavours to force the door open more and more widely and would tend to the promotion of controversy and strife. — editorial — ODT, 20.8.1926