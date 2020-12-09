Wednesday, 9 December 2020

3.05 pm

Otago students hold impromptu graduation ceremony

    By Hamish MacLean
    The Morrison family (from left), Sarah, Cory and Ross. Photo: Gerard O'Brien
    About 30 University of Otago students took matters into their own hands and held an impromptu graduation ceremony today— complete with parade — in Castle Street about 1pm, after the official ceremony was postponed.

    Among them, Cory Morrison, celebrated with his parents, who travelled from the US territory of Guam to support their son.

    Sarah and Ross Morrison spent 45 hours in transit and two weeks in isolation after travelling from the Western Pacific island to see their son Cory graduate today.

    And Mr Ross said despite the postponement of today’s official proceedings he was still proud to support his son on the day.

    The university said it had received the threat electronically earlier in the week and advised of the postponement  - which affects 553 students - in a statement today.

    The Morrisons were originally booked to see Cory graduate in March this year, but first had flights cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

    The family would celebrate in spite of the year ‘‘idiotic’’ threat on today's ceremony.

    Mr Ross said he was proud to watch his son and his friends take part in their own mock graduation in Castle St this afternoon.

    Cory, a commerce and law graduate, said he was enjoying the day despite another curveball from the year like no other.

    ‘‘Bring on 2021,’’ he said. 

