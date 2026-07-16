Police attend the scene of the fatal crash on the Crown Range Rd this week. Photo: Ruairi O'Shea

The death of a Hong Kong resident on the Crown Range this week has prompted a warning from the Chinese Consulate about black ice on South Island roads.

The South China Morning Post reported a Hongkonger had died in the accident, marking the second fatal crash involving Hong Kong residents in New Zealand this year.

The Post reported the Chinese consulate had warned winter weather in New Zealand’s South Island was unpredictable and could cause slippery roads and black ice.

It advised Chinese tourists driving in the country to be extra cautious, strictly adhere to traffic rules, and avoid sudden braking or sharp turns.

It follows a single-vehicle crash in May on State Highway 1 near Rakaia in which two Hong Kong tourists were killed and two others injured, the report said.

Following the crash, The South China Morning Post reported the Chinese consulate general in Christchurch had “expressed deep sorrow over the deaths” and would provide assistance to the injured and their families.

The crash caused significant traffic delays due to a temporary detour via the Rakaia Gorge involving an extra 100km of travel which was in place for several hours.

ruairi.oshea@alliedmedia.co.nz