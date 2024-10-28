Bridie Nicol

Medicine is on Bridie Nicol’s mind but music feeds her soul.

The 17-year-old Cromwell College student intends to pursue biomedicine and neuroscience studies next year, with the dream of eventually obtaining a PhD.

‘‘I have always wanted to have a doctor in front of my name so I hope to get a doctorate degree in my choice of study, which at this stage looks to be biomedical science specialising in neuroscience at the University of Auckland,’’ she said.

But she knows the going could get tough, and already has a back-up plan.

‘‘School can be quite rigorous so I enjoy using music as a way to relax.’’

She will take part in the Invercargill Jazz Fest with Cromwell College’s 45 South Jazzband.

Earlier this year, Bridie was accepted to attend the Rotary National Science and Technology Forum in Auckland.

That led her to apply for the University of Auckland’s biomedicine programme.

However, Bridie has not mapped out her entire future after finishing secondary school and is happy to let things evolve.

‘‘I also hope to do something with my life that improves the quality of other people's lives. What that will be yet, I’m not entirely sure,’’ she said.

She rates her parents Dawn and Callum Nicol as her biggest role models.

Her dad is a director of Progressive Engineering Southland Ltd and manager of the Progressive branch in Cromwell and her mum works as an office administrator at the branch.

‘‘They are both the embodiment of resilience and hard work. They have fully supported me every time I changed my mind on what I wanted to do in the future and I want to be as strong, resilient and loyal as they are.’’

Achievements

Academic prefect (2024); Cromwell College student board of trustees representative (2024); Cromwell College Student Council (2024); Cromwell College premier award for top academic year 12 (2023); Cromwell College premier award for most diligent year 12 student (2023); netball centre umpire award (2023); year 7 and 8 netball coach (2023-24); Cromwell College commitment to netball (2023); Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award (2021); Duke of Edinburgh Silver Award (2023); Rotary National Science and Technology Forum (2024); student representative on the Central Arts Committee (2024); Trinity College London graded examination in music performance grade 6 passed with merit (2022); Trinity College London graded examination in music theory grade 5 passed with distinction (2023); 45 South Jazzband 2nd place Invercargill Jazz Fest (2023); best woodwind award Invercargill Jazz Fest (2022, 2023).

Role models

Her parents.

Hopes for the future

A career in biomedicine and neuroscience.

Hannah Dicey

When Cromwell College senior netball A captain Hannah Dicey, 18, is not on the court, she is focusing on school work.

Hannah led the school’s top team through the Barbara Bell Memorial Tournament for Central Otago schools at Alexandra’s Molyneux Park on August 13, before the South Island Secondary Schools tournament on September 2-5 at the Ngā Puna Wai indoor stadium in Christchurch.

She has her parents, artist Odelle Morshuis and viticulturalist James Dicey, to thank for inspiring her to get the most out of her many sporting interests and her studies.

‘‘They are my role models. They've always supported, pushed, and helped me, ensuring I knew they'd be there no matter what I chose to do, as long as I loved it.

‘‘I admire their lives of travel, hard work, and triumphs, and I aspire to have a life just as fulfilling.

‘‘Their dedication and perseverance in everything they do inspire me to pursue my passions with the same effort and determination,’’ Hannah said.

Hannah also aspires to be an inspiring leader and to travel.

‘‘I hope to have a career where I can make a meaningful difference in someone's life everyday.

‘‘Travelling the world is also a big dream of mine, with bucket list destinations like the pyramids in Egypt, a tour around Europe, and Machu Picchu.’’

But first, she is planning to study science at Otago University in 2025, majoring in either chemistry or forensic analytical science.

‘‘I'm also considering becoming a winemaker, inspired by my family's business. I find the blend of science, creativity, and rewarding work in winemaking fascinating,’’ Hannah said.

Achievements

Academic prefect (2024), Junior school dux (2021), Senior A netball team (2023-24), Captain of intermediate A (2022), Co-captain of Senior A (2024), Quad (2021-24), South Island secondary schools netball (2021, 2023, 2024), Cromwell rowing (2020-23), Maadi Cup (2022-23), Bronze Duke of Edinburgh (2021), Waimate exchange (2021-22), Excellence endorsement (2022-23), Excellence chemistry endorsement (2022-23), Amokura award (2024), Rural Women of New Zealand award for diligence (2022), Belinda Colling Cup (2023), Overall diligence (2018-23), Netball umpire (2024).

Role models

Odelle Morshuis and James Dicey.

Hopes for the future

Otago University bachelor of science.