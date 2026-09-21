Esme Blaker, Bayfield High School Class Act 2026.

Esme Liesbeth Blaker

Power breaking and performing are what Esme Liesbeth Blaker.

The 17-year-old started taekwon-do about eight years ago because her mum wanted her to learn some self-defence and has since found a love for the sport, specifically the power-breaking category.

“[Power breaking is] where you break boards … you’re basically attempting to break all five techniques. If other people break all five, then you add more.”

Last year she made the New Zealand taekwon-do team and travelled to Croatia for the world championships.

“It was absolutely incredible. It’s really solidified for me that I want to keep going with this sport, I want to see how far I can go.”

Musical performance is also something that takes up a lot of her time.

“I really love performing, I think it’s a good way to get out of your own comfort zone, being in front of people. It’s very vulnerable.”

This year she and a member of her band decided on a whim to enter the solo/duo section the Otago Smokefree Rockquest.

“We did it last minute, wrote a song and then were absolutely shocked that we got first place in Otago. It was absolutely crazy.”

Involvement in her school choir, Big Sing, Polyfest, Jazzfest and musical theatre have also been big parts of her musical journey.

“It’s a good way to test yourself in front of people.”

Next year she plans to study for a bachelor of arts and science at the University of Otago, majoring in music performance for voice and either sport and exercise science or sport development and management.

Achievements: Academic prefect (2026); NCEA level 1 and 2(excellence); World Vision youth conference (2026); 40-Hour Challenge leader (2026); Songfest spirit award (2026); taekwon-do co-coach (2026); taekwon-do national gold in power break and silver in patters (2026); Smokefree Rockquest Otago 1st place for solo/duo category (2026); kapa haka (2024-26); volunteer coach (2023-26); New Zealand Ngā Kaponga ITF taekwon-do team competing in Croatia, 6th equal in junior female power breaking (2025); Otago University TKD club regional 1st in round robin (2025); Larkins family trophy for overall excellence in performing arts (2025); VJ Crimps trophy for most promising singer (2025); Jaycees Cup for year 12 art (2025); black belt with distinction (2024); year 11 academic cup (2024); Jaycees Cup for year 11 art (2024); year 11 history cup (2024); Edwards Cup for excellence in year 11 English (2024); A. J. Allred trophy for year 11 athletics champ (2024).

Role models: Kyla Walton the senior female power-breaking world champion and Rachel Zegler, an actor, singer and performer.

Hopes for the future: To continue to represent New Zealand at future world championships as part of the NZ ITF taekwon-do team, Ngā Kaponga, and to perform in musical contexts as much as possible.

Felix Culling, Bayfield High School Class Act 2026.

Felix Culling

Eighteen-year-old Felix Culling prides himself on being reliable.

“If I am going to do something, I make sure I get it done.”

“I try to be organised and be on time … especially when working with other people.”

As the deputy head boy of Bayfield High School he has always tried to make the most of every opportunity.

This year he has enjoyed helping the younger students and making everyone feel appreciated.

“I wouldn’t say I’ve done major things this year that really stand out, but I’ve tried to focus on the smaller things that make a difference around the school.”

He has been involved in lots of sports throughout his time including triathlon, volleyball, cross-country, cricket, badminton and football.

“Football has made me more comfortable communicating with people, taking responsibility and working as a part of a team.”

He thinks it would be “cool” to represent New Zealand in a sport one day, but doesn’t know quite how yet.

“I’ve done quite a few sports over my time, but I haven’t really mastered one.”

“Maybe it’s a sport I haven’t found yet.”

He is inspired by broadcaster Sir David Attenborough.

“He is just a very kind, thoughtful guy … he has done so much for the animal conservation community.”

Next year Felix is hoping to study for a bachelor of health science, aiming to then head into physiotherapy.

Achievements: Deputy head boy (2026); peer support leader (2026); school council (2026); NCEA level 1 and 2 (excellence); Satellites volleyball tournament: 4th place division two (2026), 3rd place division one (2025); Mainland SISS volleyball tournament 3rd place division 2 (2025); cup for contribution to boys badminton (2024-25); volleyball captain (2022-25); Grants Braes AFT snakes football captain (2022-25); sport Otago tri challenge 1st team (2024); Challenge Wānaka triathlon 2nd Otago U16 boys team (2024), 3rd Otago U16 mixed team (2023); sport Otago viral triathlon 1st U15 boys team (2023); Kettle Park cross-country relay 3rd U16 boys team (2023); Bartlett Cup for junior boys volleyball (2023); Grant Braes AFC Snakes most promising player (2023); junior academic excellence (2022-23).

Role model: Sir David Attenborough, and his parents Danielle and Simon Culling.

Hopes for the future: To have a career that he will enjoy, one that will give him opportunities to travel, to live a happy life where he can continue to challenge himself and try new things.