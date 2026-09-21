Emily Reid, Blue Mountain College Class Act 2026.

Emily Reid

Farming is the future for Blue Mountain College’s Emily Reid.

“I really like the outdoors and you never really know what is going to happen in the day.”

This year the 17-year old won the Telford Clash of the Colleges with her partners Lara Heiss and Ella Stuart and, with Lara, came first in the regional Junior Young Farmer competition.

Her journey with Young Farmers started in February at the Gore A&P show.

“I was actually meant to go and milk [the cows] but my ag teacher was like ‘no, I need you to do this’.”

After placing first in regionals she and Lara attended the grand final in New Plymouth, coming away 6th in New Zealand.

“It was a bit more of a step up, we had to do 15 modules plus a two-hour farmlet.”

Some of the many tasks included fencing, setting up a trough and a speech.

The deputy head student is also a passionate horse rider and last year placed 5th in the South Island Show Jumping Championships.

“It is just a bit of a hobby that I take seriously.”

When she was 8-years-old she and her sister Jess fell off their horses and both ended up in a rescue helicopter.

Since then Julia Latham, her horse trainer who has helped the pair throughout their riding journey, is her biggest role model.

“It’s more than just riding, she’s helped me with mental battles and being the best person I could be.”

Next year she plans to attend Lincoln University to study for a bachelor of agriculture and hopes to become an agriculture sales representative or to own her own dairy farm.

Achievements: Deputy head student (2026); NCEA level 1 (merit); Junior Young Farmer of the Year Otago/Southland regional winner (2026); New Zealand Junior Young Farmer competition (2026).

Role model: Julia Latham.

Hopes for the future: To keep learning, developing new skills and work towards building a successful career.

Riley Johnstone, Blue Mountain College Class Act 2026.

Riley Johnstone

An interest in motorsport is a rite of passage in the Johnstone family.

Blue Mountain College’s Riley Johnstone has been surrounded by cars and enthusiasts his entire life.

“Both sides of my family are all interested and involved with them.”

The 17-year-old enjoys working on machines, particularly when he gets to use his hands, he says.

Moving to his grandparents’ farm in Tapanui when he was younger got him hooked on the idea of working with big equipment.

When he is not at his part-time diesel mechanic job or at school performing his duties as head boy, he can be found playing basketball, football, cricket, golf or competing in athletics.

He first started basketball in year 10 because his friend talked him into it.

“Then in year 11 I managed to make a team that went up to Auckland for nationals.

“Ever since, I’ve just loved how fast-paced it is and how versatile you have to be.”

The top scholar for the past two years does not have any problems balancing sports and academics.

“I mostly focus on the sporting side, because I use it more as a relaxation and for enjoyment.

“And for academics I just make sure I am on top of everything.”

Next year he is going to start a diesel mechanics apprenticeship in Christchurch. After that he hopes to work in the Australian mines.

Achievements: Head boy (2026); athletics champion (2024-26); NCEA level 1 and 2 (merit); U18 and U16 Eastern basketball (2023-2026); top scholar year 12 (2025); U17 Southland cricket representative (2024-25); U16 Southland football (2024); top scholar year 11 (2024); basketball coach (2024).

Role models: His mum, grandad or Philip McLean.

Hopes for the future: To be successful with work while still being able to play and enjoy my sports at a high level.