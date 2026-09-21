Emily Roy, Columba College Class Act 2026.

Emily Roy

Emily Roy has always been certain in her beliefs and is willing to stand up for what she thinks is right.

“It is increasingly important to be conscious of where you stand in the world and be really aware of the things around you.”

This year Emily and her Otago debating team won the national tournament, at which she was co-awarded best speaker.

The Columba College academic prefect was then selected for the New Zealand debating team that travelled to Kenya in July to compete in the world schools debating championships.

Emily says the tournament was “richly competitive”, with over 75 nations taking part, and was “the experience of a lifetime”.

The team debated many topics, ranging from e-commerce to cultural relativism and was “ecstatic” to place 14th.

Debating is a great way to examine and think about issues in a way you never would have, she says.

It was about “embracing parts of society you might not always look at”.

In 2025, she was the top scholar in New Zealand for NZQA classical studies and aside from her debating success, classics has always been the thing that makes her “click”.

“I love learning about the everyday life of people before us.

“I think there’s value in appreciating and studying humanity and looking at how we’ve grown and developed.”

Next year she plans to study towards a bachelor of arts in classics and anthropology at the University of Otago.

Achievements: Academic prefect (2026); class senior (2026); top scholar in NZQA classical studies (2025); scholarships in history, English, art history, religious studies (2025); student photographer (2024, 2025, 2026); NCEA level 1 and 2 (excellence); Tūhura Otago Museum photography competition botanical category 1st place winner (2026); debating captain (2026); Music.NZ photographer (2026); debating coach (2026); Otago regional debating championship winner (2024, 2025, 2026); Otago regional debating team (2024, 2025, 2026); highly commended speaker at NZSDC (2025); Clarice Ashworth Award for first in year 12 (2025); Otago Rockquest 3rd place (2025); Archibald Baxter Memorial Trust midseason impromptu debating winner (2025); NZ British parliamentary debating championship grand finalist (2025); arts blues (2023, 2024, 2025).

Role models: Anne Carson or Alice Kober.

Hopes for the future: To aid in furthering an understanding of the ancient world through excavation, translation and discovery.

Shanti Kara, Columba College Class Act 2026.

Shanti Kara

Shanti Kara aims to one day become a sports doctor.

The career would be a mixture of the 18-year-old’s two passions — sports and science.

“I’ve always been interested in helping people, and I really enjoy science.”

As a member of Columba College’s senior A basketball, netball and touch rugby teams, there is little question about Shanti’s dedication to her sports.

“I wanted to make a New Zealand team while I was at high school.”

The shooter/goal attack first attended the New Zealand netball development camp in 2025, but was not picked to trial for the team.

This year she returned to the camp, was picked for the trial and selected for the New Zealand secondary schools netball team who travelled to Australia to compete.

“Not getting picked for the trial in 2025 and then to this year getting picked for the team, it meant a lot.”

Shanti was also selected to trial for the New Zealand Junior Tall Ferns, but decided to step back due to having some injuries and many commitments.

“Having good time management and organisation has been massive.

“Getting to that next level, you have to do the extras to make sure you’re on top of things, not getting injured and getting good sleep.”

When not playing sports, she represents Columba as head prefect.

“I try to make sure that I’m someone that anyone can come to and I can help with anything.”

Next year Shanti will be heading to the University of Otago to begin study towards a bachelor of health science.

Achievements: Head prefect (2026); NCEA level 1 and 2 (excellence); senior A netball, touch and basketball (2023-26); Mana Pounamu Tuakana recipient (2025); Te Hautoka (2025); NZ Tall Ferns trial (2026); NDC netball camps (2025-26); NZSS team (2026); Otago A basketball (2021-26); Dunedin A netball (2022-26; Otago A touch (2023-25); sport blues in athletics, touch and netball (2022-25); basketball NZ camps (2022-25); Andrew Finn Cup for athletics (2023); best all-round student (2023); middle school kaiarahi (2023); Otago athletics squad (2022-23).

Role model: Her mum.

Hopes for the future: To explore options in the medical field and humanities, while continuing to play sport at a high level.