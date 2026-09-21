Oliver Dicey, Cromwell College Class Act 2026.

Ollie Dicey

Eighteen-year-old Ollie Dicey has a lot of skills under his belt.

It has been a “long [ten-year] journey” for the Cromwell College head boy and academic prefect, who is close to gaining his black belt in kyokushin karate.

“I am doing [the assessment] in September with Kanchō, who’s the head of karate worldwide.”

As the Cromwell first XI hockey goalie and a keen volleyball player he says that karate “keeps me fit and keeps my reactions good”.

Having completed the Spirit of Adventure, Outward Bound, Duke of Edinburgh’s awards in silver, bronze and gold, as well as achieving his Grand Prior in the Hato Hone St John cadet programme, Ollie is dedicated to all that he is involved with.

“If I start something, I won’t stop it until it’s finished.”

As an avid musician and performer, he has competed at the Dunedin Youth Jazz Festival, Smokefree Rockquest and at many school events.

He plays a staggering six instruments — guitar, bass, drums, piano, trumpet and vocals.

Ollie uses his skills in music and karate to volunteer, giving back to the community by teaching younger students in his karate club and taking music lessons for junior students at school, teaching them “before they have to pay for tuition”.

Ollie plans to study health science at the University of Otago, hoping to gain entry into medicine.

He also aims to stay involved with his community service and karate.

Achievements: Head boy (2026); NCEA level 1 and 2 (excellence); academic prefect (2026); board of trustees student representative (2026); created academic committee (2026); kyokushin karate black belt (2026); 1st Central Otago volleyball tournament (2026); QUAD tournament, Duke of Edinburgh gold, silver and bronze (2023–26); karate colt class coach (2021–26); first XI hockey goalie (2021–26); 4x Rockquest competitor (2022–26); member of five school bands (2022–26); guitar, bass, drums, piano, trumpet and backup vocals (2020–26); 200+ hours St John community service (2021–26); St John cadets grand prior award (2025); NetNZ level 2 physics (2025); South Island kyokushin tournament 1st kumite colt 16–17, 1st kumite novice mens 18+, 2nd individual kata, 2nd team kata (2025); South Island champion, kyokushin karate (2025); Dunedin Jazzfest gold award (2025); Central Otago volleyball tournament 1st (2025); South Island hockey tournament (2024-25); Dunedin Jazzfest gold award, most promising player (2024); Southern Zones kyokushin tournament , 2nd kumite intermediate boys 15–17, 2nd team kata (2024); South Island kyokushin tournament 2nd (2024); Battle of the Bibliophiles 6th (2024); level 2 first aid (2024); South Island kyokushin tournament 4th 3rd kyu kata, 2nd 60–75kg kumite (2023); Cromwell rowing (2022–23).

Role model: Sally Dalzell, his karate teacher.

Hopes for the future: To continue challenging himself, achieving at a high level and creating opportunities for others.

Michala Boslem, Cromwell College Class Act 2026.

Michala Boslem

Michala Boslem is not afraid to roll up her sleeves to get a job done.

The Cromwell College student commits 100% to everything she is involved in.

When she sets a target she will “stop at nothing to get to that goal”.

For the past 12 years kyokushin karate has been one of the 18-year-old’s main passions, where she has recently earned her brown belt. With numerous belt levels and years of “dedication to get to the next level”, she says it is challenging but finds it “really rewarding”.

But first, every morning, Michala can be found practising piano as a creative outlet and she is currently preparing for her grade 5 music theory examination.

Michala says that being dedicated to so many extracurricular activities, as well as work, leadership roles, art and school, has taught her valuable organisation skills and how to effectively juggle her time.

Completing her gold, silver and bronze Duke of Edinburgh Awards are another testament to her hard working nature.

Michala has also spent time volunteering around her community. She spends time weekly “helping with a junior karate class” and has also spent time volunteering at daycares and primary schools.

She says she has found it rewarding and insightful working with children as she hopes one day to become a primary school teacher.

Having teachers in the past who had made learning interactive and fun is why she wants to become a teacher.

Next year Michala will attend the University of Otago to study for a bachelor of teaching.

Achievements: House captain (2026); NCEA level 1 and 2 (excellence endorsed); peer support leader (2026); 250 hours’ service Student Volunteer Army (2026); school production (2026); formal committee member (2026); academic committee member (2026); environmental committee member (2026); Students Against Dangerous Driving committee member (2026); road patrol volunteer (2026); arts committee member (2025-26); Duke of Edinburgh gold, silver and bronze (2023–26); karate colt class coach (2023-26); top diligence in year 12 (2025); second in art exhibition (2025); South Island kyokushin tournament 2nd, kumite novice women’s 18+, 2nd team kata, 3rd individual kata, most spirited award (2025); Trinity College London graded examination in music theory grade 4 with distinction (2025); Battle of the Bibliophiles 6th (2024).

Role model: Her parents as well as Miss McDonald, her year 2 teacher.

Hopes for the future: To become a qualified primary school teacher where she can create an environment where all students can feel supported, engaged and where school is an enjoyable place.