Heidi Winter, Dunstan High School Class Act 2026.

Heidi Winter

Being a world champion is not a claim many 17-year-olds can make.

Maybe there was a bit of nominative determinism going on, but Heidi, whose last name is Winter, is not afraid of getting cold.

In 2025, the Dunstan High School pupil became the first New Zealander to hold an ice swimming world title.

Heidi, the school’s deputy head girl this year, and her sister Lily found out about the event three years earlier.

“We saw people getting wheel-chaired inside after doing the 1km race [and we] thought they were a bit crazy.”

Two years later, the competition was held in Alexandra again and the pair thought they would take the challenge.

Heidi and Lily both did well, Heidi winning both gold and bronze medals, while also setting an under-18 world record.

The pair were then selected for the NZ Frozen Ferns team that travelled to England for an acclimatisation camp and then to the world championships in Italy.

Heidi left with six medals in her age group, three in open categories and as a world champion in 100m ice swimming.

While swimming may be her thing, she is also the Showquest captain at school, has been a part of school musicals and was a ballet teaching assistant for four years.

Passionate about agriculture and horticultural studies, Heidi wants to help farmers get the best out of their livestock and environment.

She is still unsure of her definite plans for next year, but plans to go to university.

Achievements: Deputy head girl (2026); Showquest captain (2025-26); NCEA level 2 (excellence), level 1 (merit); Oceania championships two open world record in 100m individual medley and 200m backstroke (2026); world ice swimming champion in 100m freestyle — New Zealand’s first ice swimming world title, two bronze medals in 100m backstroke and 200 IM, six U18 gold medals (2025); Otago short course swimming championships eight gold medals (2025); New Zealand short course swimming championships two silver medals in 50m backstroke and 100m medley (2025); junior world records in ice swimming five U18 records (2024-25); New Zealand ice swimming open world championships gold medal, U18 world record in 500m freestyle, bronze medal in 250m freestyle (2025); Central Otago junior sports women of the year (2025); New Zealand short course swimming championships bronze medal in 200m medley (2024); Swimming Otago emerging female swimmer of the year (2023); national age group swimming championships bronze medal in 100m freestyle (2023).

Role model: Her mother, Bridgette Winter.

Hopes for the future: To find a career she is passionate about where she can make a positive difference, bless and support others and use her abilities to serve those around her.

Annie Love, Dunstan High School Class Act 2026.

Annie Love

Annie Love never pictured herself taking athletics seriously, but now the sport is something that she competes in at a national level.

She went initially to the Otago championships and just kept on training.

“I just kind of started doing it, and really enjoyed it.”

This year she competed in the South Island secondary schools athletics competition and came away with a 3rd placing in the under-20 100m sprint.

It has been “super exciting” for the Dunstan High School head girl to see the school’s athletics squad grow since she joined.

“It was really nothing when I started, I was in a squad of maybe like two people and it’s grown to like four times that now.”

Annie also is a key player in the school’s first XI hockey team, as the vice-captain and also as a member of both the Central Otago under-18 team and the Alexandra premier women’s team.

Within her role as head girl, her aim has been to try to be involved in a diverse range of areas at school, with an emphasis on the students in her school’s learning support area.

She has particularly enjoyed “trying to go and see them at lunch times and getting them involved in school events”.

At this stage she plans to attend the University of Canterbury to study education next year, and hopes to become a speech and language therapy, but says she still has her options open.

Achievements: Head girl (2026); NCEA level 2 (excellence); Dunstan High School athletics captain (2024-26); Central Otago under-18 hockey (2024-26); Otago athletics champion under- 20 girls 100m and 200m (2026); Cross country senior girls runner up (2025); South Island secondary schools athletics 3rd under-20 100m (2026).

Role model: Alan Hamilton.

Hopes for the future: Live in New Zealand and to have a career and help people.