Juliet Clare, East Otago High School Class Act 2026

Juliet Clare

Juliet Clare is as independent as they come.

The 17-year-old likes to pave her own path in life and is always open to new opportunities.

At the start of the year she took herself on a week-long trip around the South Island to places like Glenorchy, Wānaka and Queenstown.

“It was just a really independent experience that I loved.

“It was amazing because I got to do things when I wanted to and I felt like a bit more of an adult.”

As well as independence the head student of East Otago High School prides herself on her organisational skills, explaining that she “likes to plan things”.

“I got a job when I was 13 and I have kept it until now.”

After attending a few Blue Light New Zealand camps run with the New Zealand Defence Force the idea of joining the Navy started to interest Juliet.

Next year she plans to attend the University of Otago to study for a bachelor of physical education and health as well as management, after which she hopes to join the Royal New Zealand Navy and become a warfare officer.

“They’re navigating the course of the ships and making sure everything out in the water is safe to go through.

“I just thought that’s really cool, being there and actually contributing to the path of the ship.”

Achievements: Head student (2026); student leadership team (2026); peer support (2026); student council member (2024-26); NCEA level 1 and 2 (excellence); kapa haka (2026); volleyball (2026); academic prefect (2025); Jubilee Cup for academic achievement (2022-25); senior girls cross-country champion (2024); senior English student appreciation award (2024); promising writer award (2023); John Macdonald Scholarship (2022).

Role model: Emma Watson.

Hopes for the future: Make the most of the opportunities that she gets to experience, to be able to travel the world, find a career pathway she enjoys and get to make a positive change in people’s lives.

Ashley Te Huia, East Otago High School Class Act 2026

Ashley Te Huia

If you had to go find Ashley Te Huia, he would probably be in the gym playing basketball.

The East Otago 17-year-old loves playing basketball.

His peers and teachers are well aware how much he loves the sport.

“They often joke in class and say you have 10 more minutes until you can go to the gym.”

In particular he looks up to V. J. Edgecombe, a basketballer from the Bahamas.

“He didn’t have a lot growing up, I think his room was just like a shed in the back of his house, and he struggled a lot … he was able to push through the challenges and now he’s in the NBA.”

Ashley is also involved in volleyball, kapa haka and handball, all of which have given him skills that help with basketball.

Off the court he is the head student of East Otago High School.

“I think that one of my strengths as a leader would be pulling people closer together to work as a team.”

He is friends with lots of different people which he says helps gel the many groups at school together.

This year within his leadership role he has tried to make the most of every opportunity.

“Last year I wouldn’t have taken as many opportunities, but now that I’m in a position of leadership and a role model for the school, I see that the opportunities that I didn’t take last year were missed opportunities”.

Next year he plans to continue on with basketball, hopefully playing for a club and for Otago.

He also looks forward to studying sports management and exercise at the University of Otago.

Achievements: Head student (2026); student council (2026); student leadership team (2026); NCEA level 1 and 2 (achieved); basketball Otago U18 B team (2025-26); senior handball (2026); athletics Otago SS (2026); senior basketball (2024-26); senior volleyball (2026); kapa haka (2024-26); school production (2025); touch (2025); Maniototo exchange (2025); Tokomairiro exchange (2025); basketball tournament (2025); coaching workshop (2025); senior boys cross-country champion (2024); senior boys athletics champion (2024).

Role model: V. J. Edgecombe

Hopes for the future: To go into sports management, coaching or playing basketball.