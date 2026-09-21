Lucas Bain , Kaikorai Valley High School Class Act 2026.

Lucas Bain

Lucas Bain hopes to one day be soaring the skies as a pilot.

The head student at Kaikorai Valley College balances working about 30 hours a week at the Dunedin International Airport alongside sport, school and leadership responsibilities.

He works as a ramp agent, an airport ground crew member responsible for servicing, loading, guiding and preparing aircraft during their time on the ground.

“I was studying to be a pilot at the time and then my career adviser saw I had a lot of passion for the industry, so she put it out there and I got the job.”

He has been working at the airport for almost a year and says he is now “the number one phone call from my boss if he needs someone to be called in”.

On the days that he works he usually starts at 4pm and finishes about 9.15pm, or whenever the last plane lands.

He says he has wanted to be a pilot since he went to Warbirds over Wānaka about two years ago and saw all the different types of things pilots actually do.

“I used to be going flying every week, but now I've died down just a wee bit since I've become head student”.

Next year Lucas aims to continue working for Beacon Group at the Dunedin International Airport.

He then hopes to work at Auckland Airport and Heathrow Airport in London. He eventually hopes to become a pilot for Air New Zealand.

Achievements: Head student (2026); peer support leader (2026); formal committee (2026); student council (2024-26), lunch committee leader (2025); Aviation Gateway Flying Programme certificate (2025); Beacon Group ramp agent (2025); touch rugby best and fairest player (2025); small-bore rifle shooting blue (2024); kapa haka (2022-26); senior merit award kapa haka (2024-25); Dingwall Cup for junior citizenship (2023); Margaret Woodford Cup for service to the urban farm (2023).

Role model: Jade Fitzpatrick and Rouru Metua.

Hopes for the future: To go on an OE and to work for Heathrow Airport in London as a ramp agent.

Azariah Hughes, Kaikorai Valley High School Class Act 2026.

Azariah Hughes

Azariah Hughes lives and breathes rugby.

The Kaikorai Valley College sports prefect enjoys meeting new people, “the contact of the sport and learning new things”.

The 17-year-old has played in the under-16 Otago team, the under-18 Māori team and for the Otago under-18 ten-a-side league team.

This year she has also been involved in the One New Zealand Warriors Heartland females athlete pathway two-day training camp. From there a few people will be selected to travel to Auckland to train with the Warriors.

Azariah is inspired by New Zealand rugby player Portia Woodman-Wickliffe.

“I want to be like her one day.

“I look up to her because of how she plays rugby and how she represents herself and her sport”.

Netball is also something she has been heavily involved with, playing since year 7 and captaining her school team this year.

Although she does admit that she does “enjoy rugby a bit more nowadays”.

Attending Outward Bound last year was a chance for her to gain lots of new skills to bring home.

“We did a variety of different things like tramping, kayaking, sailing, running … and a few nights out in the bush by ourselves.”

She has also been involved with the Dunedin secondary schools Māori council this year.

“Every Monday we get together with all the schools around Dunedin and we talk about things we want to see more of going on.”

She plans to study nursing at Otago Polytechnic and also one day to become a nurse or a Black Fern.

Achievements: Sports leader (2026); One New Zealand Warriors Heartland female athlete pathways (2026); under-18 ten-a-side Otago league team (2026); Dunedin secondary school Māori council (2026); senior A netball captain (2026); peer support leader (2026); under-28 Otago Māori rugby team captain (2025); under-16 Otago rugby team (2025); the Eoin Murray handball cup (2025); Mania Māori school award (2025); sports person of the year (2025); most valuable rugby member (2025); rugby league player of the year (2025); Nafatali netball trophy for most promising senior player (2025); greatest contribution to netball (2025); national secondary schools culinary competition gold medal (2025); Outward Bound (2025); Diving Otago scholarship (2025); coaching and umpiring netball (2025).

Role model: Portia Woodman-Wickliffe.

Hopes for the future: To become a nurse, to move to Australia and be in a professional rugby team.