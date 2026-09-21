Katie Harrex, Lawrence Area School Class Act 2026.

Katie Harrex

Lawrence’s Katie Harrex is illustrating her own reality.

The 17-year-old says she really enjoys being creative, particularly when it comes to painting with watercolour.

In fact, she enjoys it so much that one day she hopes to become a children’s book illustrator.

A lot of the Lawrence Area School deputy head student’s time is spent volunteering with children, as a youth group leader and as a netball and swimming coach for 5-year-old pupils.

She says she just finds it “really nice” to be able to get to know all the children that go to her school.

At school she thinks she would be known for her faith as a Christian, but also for being a positive person.

“I like to just be someone that they can see and be like, ‘Oh, it’s quite fun to be at this school’.

“People can see that they don’t have to be perfect and great at everything, but you can still give things a go.”

She also really enjoys running.

Despite holding the title as the senior cross-country champion, she says she did not do it to win, just because it was fun.

During the athletics season she trains running a few times a week, but she says her training is more relaxed throughout the rest of the year.

Katie’s favourite subjects at school are English and history, which have helped her decide to study English and literature at the University of Otago.

Achievements: Deputy head student (2026); NCEA level 1 and 2 (excellence); senior A netball captain (2025-26); swim coaching (2024-26); netball coaching (2025-26); youth group leader (2023-26); senior speech trophy (2025); academic excellence awards in biology, physical education and history (2025); year-12 diligence award (2025); academic excellence awards in science, food and nutrition (2025); diligence in English and mathematics (2025); senior girls cross-country champion (2024-25); academic excellence awards in social science (2023); diligence award in arts (2023); Otago secondary schools athletics (2022-23).

Role model: Her parents, Christine and Andrew Harrex.

Hopes for the future: To become a counsellor of some kind, working with children.

Emily Harrex, Lawrence Area School Class Act 2026.

Emily Harrex

Being a Christian is the most important thing in Emily Harrex’s life.

The Lawrence Area School head student is excited to learn still more about her Christianity and to discover what her faith means to her.

The 17-year-old hopes to one day have a job in the field of Christianity.

She says her faith has been very influential within her leadership role and inspiring the way she leads.

It has taught her to “always see the good in things and to love everyone for who they are”.

Around school and in her community she is very involved, giving up her time to coach younger students.

“I love getting to know the younger kids at school because each one is so special and unique.”

She also finds it rewarding being able to “encourage the kids and give them positive experiences with sport”.

Growing up in the small place of Lawrence has not always been easy for the 17-year-old, but she feels a real sense of belonging.

“It’s actually really wonderful to have spent my whole life here and for people to have seen me grow up.”

In her spare time she can be found doing simple things, like reading, gardening, playing guitar or spending time with her family.

Next year Emily hopes to study theology at the University of Otago, hoping to then work in a church or as someone who can serve others.

Achievements: Head student (2026); NCEA level 1 and 2 (excellence); senior A netball (2025-26), captain (2026); swim coaching (2024-26); netball coaching (2025-26); youth group leader (2023-26); overall year-12 academic award (2025); senior speech trophy (2024); year-11 academic excellence (2024); school house captain (2025); overall year-10 academic excellence (2023); Otago secondary schools athletics (2022-23); overall year-9 academic excellence (2022); year-9/10 speech winner (2022).

Role model: Jesus Christ.

Hopes for the future: To study theology which will hopefully lead to working in a church or serving people somehow with God at the centre.