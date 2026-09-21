Ayako Aoyagi, Logan Park High School Class Act 2026.

Ayako Aoyagi

Ayako Aoyagi is someone who likes to look at things for what they are.

“I was actually quite surprised to receive this award.

“I think I just try to do what I can and somehow that worked out.”

The arts prefect at Logan Park High School enjoys painting.

“My paintings usually represent something quite simplistic that is usually quite hard to put your finger on.”

The 17-year-old only started a few years ago and says it is a great way to reduce stress.

Not only is she the arts prefect at school she is also the cultural and academic prefect.

“I think I’m quite organised and I’m also quite pragmatic, so those things turn out to combine quite well.

“Usually I let other people handle what they’re good at and … organise things and make sure they’re kind of running.”

She has a special interest in languages, and began learning Korean from scratch about five years ago.

“I do not want to be limited by the number of languages I speak,” she says.

Earlier in the year she was involved in the Rotary National Science and Technology Forum, spending two weeks in Auckland exploring different university subjects.

“It has led me to finding my courage, to throw myself into the new and to give everything a go that I can.”

She is weighing up a career in medicine or architecture, but is leaning towards the latter.

She hopes to be able to create places “that are spacious and give people the space that they need to create memories”.

Achievements: Arts prefect (2026); cultural prefect (2026); academic prefect (2026); NCEA level 1 and 2 (excellence); Rotary National Science and Technology Forum (2026); Korean Education Centre excellence prize for Korean speech competition (2025); honours in calculus, physics and painting (2025); cup for general excellence in year-12 historical studies (2025); year-12 biology Powelliohanta Cup (2025); Amedeo Arogadro Cup for year-12 chemistry (2025); Korean language award (2024); honours in art, English and science (2024); Ivan Gemmil Cup for year-11 math (2024); Mona King memorial junior dux (2023).

Role model: Her painting teacher Andrea McSweeney.

Hopes for the future: To take advantage of every opportunity and to live passionately.

Anna Goodin, Logan Park High School Class Act 2026.

Anna Goodin

Anna Goodin loves a good challenge and will always work hard to cross the finish line.

The 17-year-old long-distance runner enjoys that running keeps her fit, but more importantly the challenge that comes with it.

“I love challenging myself to see if I can do it, and then just having the feeling that I know that I just accomplished something that is really difficult.

”I think having challenges in life is really important to grow as an individual and as a person connected with other people,” she says.

Since picking up the sport four years ago she has completed the Dunedin half marathon, the Three Peaks 26km race and has been the swimmer in a team for the Wānaka half ironman.

She read about the Three Peaks race online and with her tramping experience she thought “why not take it the extra step and try to do a running race in the mountains”.

“It was a really tough race, but I loved every minute of it.”

As the sports prefect at Logan Park High School, when she isn’t running she can be found playing netball, volleyball or competing in triathlons.

Next year Anna plans to take a gap year, hoping to save up her money and then to travel to Denmark where she was born.

While in Denmark she is going to attend a hojskole programme, which she says is a “non-formal, residential boarding school for young adults, where I will get to live and study”.

Achievements: Sports prefect (2026); house capital (2026); Wānaka half ironman (2026); NCEA level 1 and 2 (excellence); senior A netball (2023-26), captain (2025); volleyball A team (2025-26); under-28 girls team triathlon, Otago and South Island Wānaka Challenge 2nd (2025-26); Three Peaks race (2025-26); Hillary Challenge (2024-26); premier gold secondary schools netball grade 1st (2025); premier physical education award (2024-25); Dunedin half marathon (2024-25); MVP netball player (2023-25); cup for service to sport (2023); junior waterpolo MVP (2022-23); junior netball MVP (2023).

Role model: Her mum, her employer Nicky and her coach Syreeta.

Hopes for the future: She wants to love life to the fullest, to travel the world and to try new experiences.