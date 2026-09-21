Jake Smith, Maniototo Area School Class Act 2026.

Jake Smith

Jake Smith may not have had the easiest few years, but he does not let it define him.

The Maniototo Area School head student was involved in a serious motorbike accident in 2024 which left him a quadriplegic.

Before the accident Jake was a committed sportsman.

In 2024, he represented New Zealand in luge racing in Gangwon, South Korea.

He placed in the top-three competitors in New Zealand in luge from 2021-2024.

He was also the school’s swimming champion every year for his age group and a member of both his school’s and the Central Otago first XI hockey teams.

“It’s been a pretty big adjustment [since the accident], but I’m definitely used to it now and into the swing of things, it is good to be busy again.

“The most important thing I have learned since my accident is to persevere and believe.

“It doesn't matter if you can't do it the first time, it matters that you keep trying and believing.”

Although he can no longer play sports, he is still heavily involved, this year coaching his schools first XI hockey team.

“It is weird sitting on the sideline, but it is good to still be a part of the team.”

Jake is still working out his plans for next year, but is interested in studying entrepreneurship and innovation.

Achievements: Head student (2026); first XI hockey coach (2026) prefect (2024); house leader (2023-24); first XI hockey co-captain (2023-24); New Zealand FIL luge school 2024 in Gangwon, top three in New Zealand luge racing (2021-24); U18 Central Otago hockey (2024); Hadley Trust scholarship for luging (2024); WJ Anderson Memorial Trophy for second in year 12 (2024); M Bisset Trophy for workshop technology (2024); Umbers Memorial Award for service (2024); senior contribution to hockey (2024); swimming champion (2021-24); NCEA level 1 (merit); JA Becker Trophy for second in year 11 (2023); 1st in graphics (2023); Holly Crutchley Memorial Trophy for effort and achievement in year 11 (2023);

Role model: His uncle, Richard Smith.

Hopes for the future: To own his own business.