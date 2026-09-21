Chris McBain, Maruawai College Class Act 2026.

Chris McBain

Chris McBain is ready to try everything he possibly can.

The 18-year-old Māruawai College academic prefect says he always wants to take the opportunities that come his way.

After his father’s death a few years ago and since having scoliosis surgery, meaning he cannot play sport, he says he makes sure he tries everything available to him.

Blue Light has always been something the 18-year-old has been passionate about.

Blue Light is a charity for young people, including those who did not have the opportunity to do things like going on trips, youth programmes and events.

For several years Chris has volunteered as a youth leader, helping a group of year 7 and 8 students to develop their confidence.

It has helped him grow his own confidence at the same time.

In April, Chris travelled to the United States with Blue Light New Zealand to attend a leadership exchange.

“It was a massive opportunity and Blue Light fully sponsored that for me.”

Chris grew up on a sheep and beef farm outside of Gore and next year will move to Christchurch to study towards a bachelor of commerce in agriculture at Lincoln University.

He hopes to one day own an agribusiness and plans to stay involved with Blue Light for the next few years.

Achievements: Academic prefect (2026); NCEA level 1 and 2 (merit); US Blue Light leadership exchange (2026); PVC committee (2026); canopy duty supervisor (2026); ball committee (2026); Southern Field Days volunteer (2026); academic blues ceremony host (2026); Anzac Day service (2026); Blue Light youth leader (2024-26); Student Volunteer Army (2024-26); teen ag chairman (2025-26), Hokonui cultural volunteer (2025); Bruce Smith Trophy for public speaking (2025); first in speech competition (2025); river cleanup (2024-25); treasurer (2024); U15 rugby assistant manager (2023); South Otago sports exchange (2022-23).

Role model: His mother, Rowena McBain.

Hopes for the future: To have a successful career and to inspire young people to step out of their comfort zones.

Alexiss McDowell, Maruawai College Class Act 2026.

Alexiss McDowell

Alexiss McDowell dreams of becoming a Silver Fern.

As a member of her school’s senior A netball team, an Eastern Southland area representative, and selected for the Steel Steps talent development programme, she dedicates a lot of her time to netball.

“A dream definitely would be to go quite far in my netball. I would love to be a Steel [player] and then move on to be a Silver Fern.

“I look up to a lot of the older netballers who have gone through that career.”

Netball hasn’t been the 18-year-old’s only interest, she is also heavily involved in marching.

“I started in the under-12s … and I just did it for fun. There weren’t many awards, then as I moved up the grades it became more serious to me.”

She marches in technical and display and has placed at nationals for both.

“Tech is basically how soldiers march but you march with your arms as well … and then you have a display, which is more like a dance kind of thing but everything’s very precise.”

Alexiss marched for six seasons and was a huge part of her life, so much that she decided to step back a few seasons ago because it was such a big commitment.

Now her priorities lie within her work, her role as the arts prefect at school and her dream to become a top netballer.

Going forward she hopes to study for a bachelor of health science at the University of Otago, potentially one day having a career as an orthodontist, cosmetic nurse or pharmacist.

Achievements: Arts prefect (2026); NCEA level 1 and 2 (merit); Lions leadership course (2026); U18 Eastern netball (2022-26), vice captain (2026); ball committee (2026); Students Against Dangerous Driving committee (2026); Steel Steps development programme (2026); netball coach (2025-26); SVA (2025-26); Blues award for netball (2025-26); senior A netball (2024-26); marching (2018-24); South Island champs 4x 3rd, 2x 2nd (2018-2020); U15 & U16 girls athletics champion (2023-24); most improved basketballer (2024); Kate Wayte prize for best all-round girl (2024); special merit for marching (2024); marching nationals 1st, 4th and overall champion (2023), 1st, 4th and overall champion (2022), 4th, 7th, 3rd and 4th (2019-20).

Role models: Her parents, and Jane Watson and Karin Burger.

Hopes for the future: To study in Dunedin and to work around the country, maybe even overseas.