Phoebe Laker, Mt Aspiring College Class Act 2026.

Phoebe Laker

Running gives sprinter Phoebe Laker purpose.

She started sprinting in year 7 after discovering it was something she was “quite good at” and is now training five or six times a week.

The 17-year-old holds three national titles.

During her last season she broke 22 Otago records.

“Last year was probably my first really good season. I went over to Australia and won the Aussie champs.”

She came away 1st in the under-17 400m which made her the youngest New Zealand female to run 400m at sub-54 seconds.

She took second in the 400m at the Oceania Athletic Championships in Darwin in May and made the New Zealand secondary school athletics team this year.

Since May the season has been more of a challenge after she had to step back from teams and events to recover from an injury.

“It was kind of hard because I missed most of the season, which sucks because I did all the training for it and then wasn’t able to actually do any racing, but it happens.”

Next season she hopes to get straight back into it, with the aim of eventually being able qualify for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

She plans to study neuroscience at the University of Otago. At this stage she wants to take that into a sporting context or to research brain disorders.

Achievements: NCEA level 1 and 2 (excellence); winner of the Central Otago sporting moment of the year (2026); finalist for Central Otago junior sportswomen of the year (2026); Athletics Otago junior summer athlete of the year (2026); Oceania Athletics Championships (2026); Athletics Otago record holder for women’s 400m (2022-26); selected for the NZSS athletics team (2026); wellbeing committee (2026); Students Against Dangerous Driving (2026); second in the NZSS Athletics champs senior 400m (2025); NZ Track and Field Champs 1st U18 women’s 400m (2025); Australian Junior Champs 1st U17 400m (2025); youngest NZ female to run a sub-54sec in 400m (2025); peer support leader (2025); finalist for Otago Emerging Talent Award (2025); higher achievement award in year 12 (2025); senior sports women of the year (2025); Blues award for athletics (2025); senior girls cross-country champion (2025); broke 22 Otago records (2024-25).

Role model: Gabby Thomas, an Olympic champion who also has a bachelor’s degree in neurobiology.

Hopes for the future: To study neuroscience at Otago University and to make it to the 2028 LA Olympics.

Mikayla Botting, Mt Aspiring College Class Act 2026.

Mikayla Botting

Mikayla Botting, 18, has stories to tell and would one day like to tell them as a film director.

“I’ve been acting my entire life and when I was younger I really wanted to be an actress.”

After taking drama as a subject at Mount Aspiring College, she found her favourite part of the process was actually coming up with ideas and helping lead others.

“That’s when I discovered that I could combine my leadership skills with my acting skills [to become a film director].

“The arts is such an important industry and that’s why I want to be a part of it, it’s like a sharing of who you are to other people.”

When she is not performing monologues or taking charge as a stage manager she can be found leading the school as a head student or captaining her Upper Clutha hockey team.

“[Playing hockey] is sort of the same as art, it’s just that connection that you have with other people which is really special.”

Last year Mikayla won the Lions young speechmakers regional competition in Gore, qualifying for the finals in New Plymouth.

“Just like the arts, everyone had a different perspective and something to bring to the table.

“I love just seeing different perspectives … and how we can all connect across our differences.”

Next year she plans to study either a bachelor of fine arts in film and television at the University of Melbourne or something similar at Victoria University of Wellington.

Achievements: Head student (2026); NCEA level 1, 2 and 3 (excellence); Canterbury University MATHS198 (2026); race unity speech awards (2026); academic committee (2025-26); Otago debating tournament (2025-26); junior debating coach (2025-26); backstage volunteer (2025-26); Upper Clutha 1st XI (2024-26), captain (2026); musical stage manager (2026); hockey coach (2024-26); mixed first XI gold at Kate Trolove Cup (2025); Lions young speechmakers regional competition in Gore 1st, finalist in New Plymouth (2025); highest achiever in level 2 drama, English, psychology and level 3 calculus (2025); Laws Cup for senior debating (2025); regional Theatrefest distinction in acting award (2025); Mike Sheehan memorial mathematics scholarship for excellence in senior mathematics (2025); best all-round year 12 student (2025); Sheilah Whinn Shakespeare competition (2024-25); speech New Zealand honours plus (2020-24); Mike Sheehan Award for junior mathematics (2023); junior debating award (2023); Central Otago U15 hockey (2022-23); best all-round year 9 student (2022).

Role models: Her grandparents.

Hopes for the future: To make art that inspires people and leaves a good impact.