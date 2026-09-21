Will Cone, Otago Boys High School Class Act 2026.

Will Cone

A jack of all trades might be a good way to describe Will Cone.

“My mate asked me if I could play the bass for his band and, you know, I decided I’d learn the bass.”

The 17-year-old’s extra-curricular activities include football, debating, choir, music and performance.

Last year he decided to give theatre a go.

“I’d always been curious about it, so I figured I’d see what it was like.”

Although theatre was not his cup of tea, being involved in so many different things has helped him learn about himself and his ability to work hard, he says.

The Otago Boys’ High School service prefect has done 300 hours of volunteering with the Student Volunteering Army.

Time spent coaching the debating teams at his school helped him reach the 300-hour total.

He is the chair of the joint Dunedin student council, a member of the Ministry of Education Southern Rangatahi Advisory Group and a youth representative on the Centre City Advisory Group.

His favourite subjects are English and poetry and he plans to study English, history and religious studies at the University of Otago next year.

He hopes to become an English or social studies teacher.

“My dad’s an English teacher, so I get the Englishy aspects from him.

“English is just a very good way to both know yourself and know your place in the world.”

Achievements: Service prefect (2026); chair of joint Dunedin student council (2025-26); youth rep on the Centre City Advisory Group (2025-26); NCEA level 1 and 2 (excellence); year 11 and year 12 centurion (100% pass rate); choir (2026); Relay for Life leader (2026); finalist of Otago regional Rockquest (2026); student council (2022-26), chair (2025-26); senior debating (2024-26); head of junior and senior debating (2024-26); library service (2022-26); member of the Ministry of Education Southern Rangatahi Advisory Group (2024-26); school production (2025); Gibson Memorial Cup and community service award (2025); Somerville Memorial Cup for services to debating (2025); Morris Prize for creative writing (2025); F. H. Campbell Memorial year-12 essay prize (2025); academic blues (2024-25); 300 SVA hours; debating blue (2024).

Role model: His parents, Jared and Michelle.

Hopes for the future: Be a teacher and hopefully publish some collections of poetry.

Alexis Owen, Otago Boys High School Class Act 2026.

Alexis Owen

Alexis Owen is aiming for the next Olympics.

The 18-year-old placed fourth at the International Surfing Association World Juniors in 2024, is the youngest ever open men’s national champion and the only person from Dunedin to win.

“It feels pretty crazy.

“But I’m also under-14, under-16 and under-18 national champion as well.”

He began surfing at the age of 7.

“My brother was learning when we were just kids and he really liked it, so he got me into it as well.”

He will represent New Zealand at the world champs in El Salvador this year.

His journey to the Olympics will include a lot of competitions this year and next, to continue to qualify for the next world championships, which is his chance to then qualify for the Olympics.

“If I don’t make the 2028 [Olympics], then the same process again in 2032.”

He fits being Otago Boys’ High School deputy head boy around his surfing.

“I do a lot of stuff online and in airports when I’m travelling because there is a lot of downtime in surfing when you’re not competing.

“So I try to get as much work done when I have free time.”

Next year he plans to study either law or finance at Otago University while also trying to balance surfing at the same time.

Achievements: Deputy head prefect (2026); NCEA level 1 and 2 (excellence); year 12 and 11 centurion (100% pass rate); New Zealand junior team selection (Brazil 2023, El Salvador 2024, Peru 2025, El Salvador 2026); under-18 national surfing circuit winner (2025-26); youngest ever open men’s New Zealand national surf champ (2025); sport blues (2025); under-18 national title (2025); under-18 New Zealand national junior surf champ (2025); 3rd Lennox Heads international junior open (2024-25); New Zealand world junior representative (2023-25); World ISA junior surf champs 4th (2024); under-16 circuit winner (2024); under-16 national title (2023); sport dux (2023); under-14 national titles (2020 and 2022).

Role model: His parents, Jackie and Rhys.

Hopes for the future: To make either the 2028 or the 2032 Olympics for surfing.