Emily Lokman, Otago Girls High SChool Class Act 2026.

Emily Lokman

Emily Lokman might be best described as a social butterfly.

“I am always wanting to hang out with people.”

The 17-year-old likes to keep her calendar full.

“The Apple calendar has become a best friend of mine.”

For Emily, being a leader is less about “being at the top” and more about making sure everyone gets to say something and that their voices are heard.

As the deputy head prefect of Otago Girls’ High School she is dedicated to everything that she does.

Enviroschools, the 40 Hour Challenge, volleyball, cross-country and Amnesty International have been some of the things she has devoted her time to.

In 2024, Emily, who is half-Japanese and fluent in the language, travelled to Japan for a two-month exchange.

“I have lived in Japan for multiple half-year periods … but living there on exchange was a completely different experience and one I’ll always remember.”

When she isn’t catching up with friends or welcoming new exchange students to school, she can often be found playing music.

She plays in the Dunedin Youth Jazz Orchestra, is a part of the Dunedin Youth Jazz Festival band and is in the Otago Girls’ and Boys’ jazz bands All Blues and Minor Blues.

Within these bands she is a skilled player of both the trumpet and piano.

“I love how broad music is, with so many different genres and styles to explore.”

Next year Emily hopes to study for a bachelor of sciences at the University of Otago, aiming to go into medical imagery.

Achievements: Deputy head prefect (2026); board of trustees cultural activities scholarship (2026); NCEA level 1 and 2 (excellence); NCEA level 3 endorsed in Japanese (2026); New Zealand Chamber Music contest Otago district highly commended (2026); Otarus sister city Japanese speech contest 1st (2025-26), second (2022 and 2024); Dunedin Youth Jazz Festival all-stars band for trumpet 1 (2025-26); Dunedin Youth Jazz Orchestra (2025-26), combo gold (2026), big band 1st (2024 and 2026); blues in chamber music, Enviroschools, public speaking, academics, scholar, jazz band, community service, orchestra (2024-25); Australian Language Competition double distinction in French (2024-25); dean’s commendation (2025 and 2023); outstanding achievement in badminton (2024); New Zealand Music Examination Board piano grade 7 (2024).

Role models: Maya Satake, and her older siblings Lisa and Johan Lokman.

Hopes for the future: She wants to continue doing what she loves — music, sports and studying languages.

Phoebe Ashdown, Otago Girls High SChool Class Act 2026.

Phoebe Ashdown

Phoebe Ashdown found her calling once she decided that being different was not something to be scared of.

“I think a big part of teenagehood is maybe we all try to conform a little, we try to fit in because we think there’s certain roles.

“When I stepped away from that conformity … that is where I’ve found success.”

Since then the 18-year-old has found a love for politics and human rights.

Her knowledge about human rights is expanding from her involvement in debating and as the leader of the school’s Amnesty International branch — which she was proud had won an Amnesty International Aotearoa New Zealand Dove Award in 2025 for the youth group of the year.

Her interest in politics deepened last year when she was selected to be a youth member of Parliament.

She was flown up to Wellington and was a co-chair to a parliamentary working group based around charity giving.

“I felt a little bit like a fish out of water and I thought I didn’t know enough about politics to be in that space … but I think the whole point is that you’re there to learn.”

While her experience as a youth MP was hugely educational, it also gave her a big confidence boost, reminding her that what she has to say mattered.

Since then her interest in politics has only increased, which has helped with her debating and Amnesty International activities.

Next year she hopes to study a double degree in law and politics, philosophy and economics.

Achievements: Head prefect (2026); student board representative (2026); youth member of Parliament (2025); chair for young philanthropic giving parliamentary working committee (2025); NCEA level 1 and 2 (excellence); Otago regional debating competition highly commended (2025-26); Otago regional debating development squad (2024-25); Amnesty International club leader (2025-26); debating coach (2024-26); Otago Girls’ Amnesty International Dove Award winners (2025); first violin and orchestra co-ordinator (2025); year 12 leadership award (2025); school service award (2025); blues in debating (2024-25), academics (2024-25) and in Amnesty International, global leadership and community service (2025); top-five speaker in Archibald Baxter Memorial Trust mid-seasonal debate (2025); top-five speaker in Dunedin schools’ debating (2022-25); J. C. H. Somerville Cup for debating (2024).

Role models: Her parents, and best friends Aimee and Allie.

Hopes for the future: To work somewhere upholding human rights, to learn about the world and make a difference in it.