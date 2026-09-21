Aniva Gouman, South Otago High School Class Act 2026.

Aniva Gouman

“I might as well just give it a go” is 17-year-old Aniva Gouman’s personal motto.

Growing up she was always encouraged to give everything a try, so that is exactly what she does, she says.

“By doing this it also opens up many opportunities.”

Sporting opportunities are some of the many she does not let slip away.

Involved in rugby, kapa haka, touch, athletics, netball and cross country, she has represented her school, Otago and Te Waipounamu.

In year 9 she began playing rugby and has not looked back.

Placing fourth at the national touch competition in Rotorua a few years ago with her school rugby touch team was a highlight for her.

“It was the best result our school had ever had at a national competition.”

As the head girl of South Otago High School she has been pretty busy, but says one of her biggest strengths is being able to manage her time.

“Being a leader, I've got to help promote stuff at school, but then also manage my time for sports and academic stuff.

“I haven't really had the stressful part.”

Aniva looks up to her mema/great grandmother, Rona Williamson, who recently turned 100 years old.

“She’s always taught me how to be resilient, because growing up she had quite a tough upbringing … She taught me to keep going when things get hard.”

Next year Aniva plans to attend the University of Otago to study for a bachelor of teaching, with the aim of becoming a primary school teacher.

Achievements: Head girl (2026); council member (2026); house captain (2026); touch (2023-26); peer support (2026); Tautuku camp leader (2026); Otago touch (2024-26); netball (2022-26); South Otago netball representative (2023-26); rugby (2022-26); kapa haka (2022-24 and 2026); touch blue (2025); cross-country champion (2025); athletics champion (2024-26); Benson Cup for intermediate girls athletics champion (2024); Otago country rugby (2023-24); senior B most improved player (2024); touch referee (2024); netball coach (2024); Otago country U16 back of the year (2024); Te Waipounamu Māori netball (2023); Spirit of Adventure (2023).

Role model: Her mema Rona Williamson.

Hopes for the future: To get a bachelor degree in teaching and to continue to succeed in sports.

Ruby Smith, South Otago High School Class Act 2026.

Ruby Smith

Ruby Smith fell in love with netball when she was in year 3.

Since year 10 the now South Otago High School 17-year-old has been involved in the Steel Steps accelerator netball programme.

In her younger years she played all positions, but now mainly plays defence.

She gained fundamental knowledge for “netball and friendships” through the programme.

She has represented South Otago and South Otago High School over the years and has been recognised as the most dedicated player, the most valuable player, the most improved player and has also led as a captain in some cases.

As a leader she says she loves being able to make a connection with people.

She gives back to those at school as a peer support leader and to her community as a volunteer lifeguard.

“We volunteer two days every month at the local Kaka Point beach … and get to go on the IRBs [inflatable rescue boats] and canoes and just make sure everyone on the beach is safe.”

Next year she plans to attend Otago Polytechnic to study for a bachelor of nursing, hoping to later specialise in paediatrics.

Achievements: NCEA level 1 (merit), level 2 (excellence); peer support leader (2026); volunteer lifeguard, surf lifesaving Kaka Point (2026); leadership course (2026); Tautaka camp link student (2024-26); Steel Steps accelerator programme (2024-26); U16, U18 South Otago netball co-caption and most valuable player (2024-26); senior A netball team (2024-26); Dent scholarship year 12 (2025); first-aid course (2025); volunteer for South Otago junior netball development sessions (2025); Spirit of Adventure voyage (2023).

Role models: Her mum and dad.

Hopes for the future: To become a nurse with the goal of specialising in paediatrics, while still working towards her netball goals.