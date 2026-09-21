Sylvie Harper, St Hildas Collegiate Class Act 2026

Sylvie Harper

Lyrics are the heart of the music for 17-year-old Sylvie Harper.

She started singing when she was about 4 years old as a part of the Southern Children’s Choir and has released a total of nine songs since.

She enjoys the music side of singing but says the lyrics and writing them are her favourite part.

Her songwriting journey began when she started singing lessons at St Hilda’s Collegiate School.

“The things you can convey through metaphors and subliminal things that are beneath the surface meaning of stuff like I just love.

“I just look at the people in the world around me and write stuff about that.

“I find that I understand that stuff way better and put it into words way better than things I’ve gone through”.

As the arts prefect, she aims to make all of the arts feel included.

“Whether it’s a screaming rock band, drama students or the visual arts, I really think that every part of the arts are really important and essential in creating a good vibe.”

Sylvie has competed in Rockquest for several years as the lead singer of the Sapphire Skies, which she and some friends created in year 8.

Her music has also been played on Radio New Zealand and she has been personally commissioned to create original pieces.

Next year she plans to attend the University of Otago to study for a bachelor of arts majoring in sociology and minoring in music.

Achievements: Arts prefect (2026); NCEA level 2 (excellence); Showquest leader (2026); St Hilda’s choir (2020-26); lead vocalist for Sapphire Skies (2021-26); regional Smokefree Rockquest finals (2026); SGCNZ Victoria University of Wellington Shakespeare festival of Otago best use of music winner (2026); blues award for music and academics (2025-26); finalist in national Play It Strange songwriting competition (2025); school production (2024-25); Bunton Cup for services to music (2025); wrote and recorded award-winning music for play Prima Facie (2024); wrote original music played on RNZ (2024); wrote and recorded EP (2024).

Role models: Jacinda Ardern and Adrianne Lenker.

Hopes for the future: To improve the wider world’s knowledge on why music is so important to society, and how it helps connect people.

Sophie Beardmore, St Hildas Collegiate Class Act 2026

Sophie Beardmore

Sophie Beardmore openly admits that she is not an extroverted person.

But as the head girl at St Hilda’s Collegiate School she believes that not all leaders have to be “a loud voice at the front”.

“I have come to realise that you don’t have to be in the top sports teams or a representative on the national stage to make an impact in your community.”

She has given back to her community as a peer tutor, through the numerous clubs she is a part of and as a netball coach and referee.

The 17-year-old has played guitar since the age of eight, and in year 9 she and a group of friends decided to create a band.

“We entered the Rockquest competition just for fun … and proudly made it into the regional finals four years in a row.”

Though involved in a wide range of extracurricular activities, Sophie says she has never excelled in one particular field, but wishes to inspire others to feel that they can “still be leaders through creating quiet impact — staying true to your values”.

Interested in health and wellbeing, she plans to study for a bachelor of science majoring in physiology and anatomy at the University of Otago.

Her goal is to become a cardiac physiologist.

Achievements: Head student (2026); NCEA level 2 (excellence); tātāriki leader (2026); peer mentor (2023-26); Zonta club (2025-26); academic blue (2025); formal committee (2025); sports blue (2025); Otago U17 tennis (2025); netball coach (2025-26); highest achievement in year 12 (2025); prize for all-round achievement in year 11 and 12 (2024-25); netball referee (2024); cultural blues (2022); highest achievement in junior school (2021).

Role models: The inspiring females in her family.

Hopes for the future: To explore the world, to do some travelling and to find a career she is passionate about.