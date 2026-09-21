Wade Smith, St Kevins Class Act 2026.

Wade Smith

If you had asked Wade Smith seven years ago what his life now would look like, he would have been in disbelief.

Eleven-year-old Wade could never have imagined being the head boy at St Kevin’s College.

But that is what he is.

The now 18-year-old has made the most of the opportunities that have come his way.

In 2023, his parents made the decision to move his family to New Zealand from Fiji.

“I think making the move here was the best decision my parents ever made.”

He has represented both his school and North Otago in rugby and basketball, and believes his involvement in sport is why he has been able to connect with students of all ages.

Last year Wade and his school rugby team travelled to Fiji to play three local high schools.

He said the trip was great for team bonding, but the biggest thing they had taken from the experience was that there were many opportunities in New Zealand and that they should not be taken for granted.

Wade wants to be known by others as someone who would never let a great opportunity go to waste, always gives his best effort and leads with humility and consideration.

He takes a lot of inspiration from his parents, admiring their hardworking nature, commitment to his family and their love of the little things in life.

Next year he wants to study surveying at the University of Otago or University of Auckland and one day hopes to work in the mining industry.

Achievements: Head boy (2026); NCEA level 1 and 2 (merit); student council member (2026); co-captain of 1st XV rugby team (2026); peer support leader (2026); Polyfest member (2026); member of school production team (2026); leader of school house haka (2026); ode reading at Anzac Day (2026); lector at St Patrick’s Basilica (2026); 1st in geography (2025); sporting blue in basketball (2025); Dunedin premier grade senior basketball (2025); U18 North Otago rugby (2025); Otago rugby development camp (2025); 1st XV rugby (2025); bronze service badge (2025); 1st XV leadership group (2025); top-five senior basketball (2024); North Otago U16 rugby (2024); school sevens (2024); U18 North Otago basketball (2024); U18 basketball nationals (2024).

Role models: His parents.

Hopes for the future: To build a successful career and to buy his own home.

Hunter McLay, St Kevins Class Act 2026.

Hunter McLay

As the eldest of six children, Hunter McLay has always been a natural leader, or as she puts it she has “sort of mum vibes”.

The Oamaru 18-year-old enjoys being able to connect with people, and thinks that being “evenly spread across both my sports fields and academics … not just one or the other” has allowed her to be able to communicate with all realms of the school.

As head girl at St Kevin’s College, she says her maturity, decision-making skills and the ability to guide people are due to being the eldest of five siblings.

Hunter took up rowing at the end of last year but wishes she had tried it out much earlier.

She was a part of the Oamaru Rowing Club novice eight and the novice quad that both won gold at the national championships last year.

“Having to row with the younger year groups because I started so late, it was quite good … because now I know a lot of the year 10s and 9s.”

The school’s sportswoman of the year for 2023, 2024 and 2025, Hunter is also a key player in many teams.

She is a member of the school’s senior A netball and basketball teams, representing North Otago in both, and has also been invited to the Steel development netball squad for the past four years.

She plans to study for a bachelor of nursing either at Otago Polytechnic or the Ara Institute of Canterbury.

Achievements: Head girl (2026); NCEA level 1 and 2 (excellence); school award for excellence in Cambridge (excellence); netball A (2022-26); basketball A (2023-26); New Zealand Rowing Championships (2026); South Island Rowing Championships (2026); Steel development netball squad (2023-25); St Kevin’s College sportswoman of the year (2023-25); volleyball A (2023-25); A in Cambridge literature (2024); B in IGCSE English (2023).

Role model: Her mother.

Hopes for the future: To gain her degree and to then travel abroad, hopefully finding a job in Australia or the United Kingdom.