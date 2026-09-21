Millie McFadzien, St Peter's College Class Act 2026.

Millie McFadzien

With her fingers in many different pies — or patés — Millie McFadzien, 18, prides herself on being able to work with a range of people and setting achievable goals.

As deputy head girl at St Peter’s College in Gore this year, the promising athlete and young entrepreneur has had to manage her time well.

Her business endeavours began in 2025 when she started the Young Enterprise Scheme (Yes) where she decided to create an eel paté.

She wants to “come up with an idea that would actually be worthwhile”.

After a conversation with her father and a memorable episode of Country Calendar featuring eels, food marketing company The Lost Larder was formed with the aim of bringing forgotten foods back into the New Zealand market.

With the help of businesses throughout the Southland community, she developed the eel paté and is working through the challenges that come with the production and launch of a new product.

Millie won the Southland Young Entrepreneur of the Year award this year and placed 5th overall in the New Zealand Yes awards.

Paté is not Millie’s only passion. She has competed and placed at a regional and national level in running and has represented New Zealand in Australia.

Competitive in cross-country, steeplechase, relay and road running, her running journey began in about year 8 or year 9, she says, but she was “… never a good runner when I was younger, I had to work for it”.

Next year Millie plans to continue growing The Lost Larder while studying business at the University of Canterbury.

Achievements:

Deputy head girl (2026); NCEA level 2 (excellence); board of trustees student trustee (2024-25 and 2025-26); sports and service blues (2025); 1st Southland regionals and 5th overall national Young Enterprise Scheme competition (2025); Southland and South Island silver and ninth in the national secondary schools cross-country (2025). NZ secondary schools cross-country team (2024-2026). First in Southland, South Island and third in nationals (2026). Athletics Southland development squad (2023-26); 3rd New Zealand Secondary Schools Athletics Association (NZSSAA) national road race and steeplechase (2024-25); 2nd U18 NZ club champs 4x400m relay (2024-25); 1st steeplechase, 1st 3000m, 2nd 1500m Southland secondary schools (2025-26); 1st Otago/Southland 3000m championships (2025-26); 1st Southland club 5000m (2025-26); 2nd Night of 5’s 5000m (2025-26); 1st Southland 2000m steeplechase, Southland 3000m, and Southland 1500m (2025-26); 3rd NZ Club 3000m steeplechase (2025-26); ILT Academy Southland (2025-26); trophy for Academy Southland foundation year athlete — commitment in first year (2025).

Role models: Jesus and her parents.

Hopes for the future: To continue to excel in running, to be a businesswoman while also having a family.

Andrei Morus, St Peter's College Class Act 2026.

Andrei Morus

Eighteen-year-old Andrei Morus enjoys being able to integrate his own Romanian culture with te reo Māori.

“From a young age I’ve always found kapa haka and learning about other cultures fascinating”.

At school, Andrei is the head boy and the whatukura Māori and cultural representative. As the whatukura, Andrei has been able to adapt the role to represent a diverse range of cultures. Last year, he co-led a cultural day with the aim of making students feel proud of where they came from. The day included cultural performances, food markets and was a chance for students to experience and learn something new.

Being able to grow himself while also helping others in the community is how he thrives, Andrei says. Volunteering at his local church, completing the bronze and silver Duke of Edinburgh Awards and serving as a kapa haka leader have been among his extracurricular activities.

His love for learning and desire to help others is why he wants to pursue a mathematics degree next year, in the hopes of later becoming a maths teacher. “I was always told by the adults in my life to enjoy school while I can … in my mind I was like why do I have to leave?”

Achievements:

Head boy (2026); NCEA level 2 (excellence); kapa haka leader (2019-26); whatukura Māori and cultural leader (2024-26); Ngā Manu Kōrero (2024-26); public speaking honours+ in grades 3-6 (2024-26); Duke of Edinburgh bronze and silver (2022-26); cultural blue (2025); Polyfest competitor (2022-26); church volunteers (2022-26); Romanian cultural representation (2021-26); Bishop’s Shield, competing in drama, prepared speech, scripture (2022-25); school representative for community events (2023-25); Private Morgan Fraser Cup (excellence in history) (2025); organising activities for Mercy Day (2023-24); community servant leader (2024); Student Volunteer Army student ambassador (2024); honours+ international chemistry quiz — Royal Australian Chemical Institution (2022); Arohanui Award (2021).

Role models: His parents, Mihai Morus and Ramona Morus.

Hopes for the future: Being able to live life to the fullest, with a happy family.