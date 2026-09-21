Jenny Petegem Thach, Taieri College Class Act 2026.

Jenny Petegem Thach

Science and symphonies are Jenny Petegem Thach’s specialities, which has led to a challenge in choosing what she wants to study next year.

“It was just hard to narrow it down from all the sciences, because I like them all,” the 17-year-old says.

In February she attended the International Artificial Intelligence Olympiad in Slovenia.

“I hadn’t really done anything to do with AI before, so I had to work really hard and I think it’s definitely paid off.”

Her time at the camp was made up of tests, learning theories, coding and five-hour exams.

The opportunity arose after she placed fourth at the New Zealand National Science Fair.

One of the organisers from that panel was a part of the AI Olympiad and encouraged her to try for the selection camp.

“I hadn’t really been to anything like that before, so just getting the opportunity to do something on a bit of a larger scale was pretty cool as well.”

Jenny first began playing the violin as an 8-year-old.

“I think my parents put me into it because they wanted me to make more friends.”

She soon fell in love with music and now plays the clarinet in the New Zealand Secondary Schools Symphony Orchestra and the violin in the Dunedin Youth Orchestra.

Regarding the symphony orchestra, it is “really cool” to be able to play in such a high standard, large orchestra, and also to play some really famous scores, she says.

Next year Jenny hopes to study for a bachelor of health science at the University of Otago, and plans to go into the field of medical research.

Achievements: International Artificial Intelligence Olympiad honourable mention (2026); New Zealand Artificial Intelligence Olympiad team (2026); Rotary national science and technology forum (2026); New Zealand Secondary Schools Symphony Orchestra clarinet (2025-26); Dunedin City Wind Orchestra 1st clarinettist (2022-26); 4th place in the NZ selection for the International Science and Engineering Fair (2025); Te Apārangi Royal Society special prize for mathematics and algorithms (2025); Archibald Baxter Memorial Trust debate tournament 2nd place (2025); Aurora Energy Otago science and technology fair premier awards most promising year 9-13 scientist (2024-25); NCEA level 1 and 2 (excellence); English scholarship (2025); IMRTNZ Otago scholarship for clarinet (2025); arts ambassador (2025); blues in music (2022-25); debating and academic blues (2024-25); Dunedin Youth Jazz Festival gold award (2025), best clarinettist (2022-25), first violin (2025-26).

Role models: Her first clarinet teacher Barry Rutledge, her parents and Martin Fröst.

Hopes for the future: To complete a postgraduate degree overseas and to get a job that makes a positive difference to people’s lives, while playing in the local orchestra.

Kobe Watt, Taieri College Class Act 2026.

Kobe Watt

Football has already taken Kobe Watt across the globe.

The 18-year-old Taieri College student has been to Australia and the United Kingdom several times for his sport.

He says his trips, particularly ones where he trained with Liverpool and Manchester City football clubs, gave him great skills to bring home that he has been able to pass on to children he coaches.

Kobe started football at the age of 3, became a goalkeeper at the age of 7 and now plays for Taieri College 1st XI and the Mosgiel men’s premier team.

He enjoys having a challenge.

“I think that’s something goalkeeping always brought me. If there’s only one of you on the field at the time, you’ve got to be up for the challenge.

“I think just being able to be that last line of defence, making those saves … It just derails the other team a little bit and gives your own team a bit of motivation.”

As the academic prefect at school, Kobe wants to be known for being a nice person.

“Football is probably my priority, but if there’s something that I need to help out with for juniors or people struggling in academic areas, that sort of takes top priority.”

Strong in maths, next year he plans to attend the University of Canterbury to study first-year engineering, while also continuing with his football.

Achievements: Academic prefect (2026); NCEA level 1 and 2 (merit); Mosgiel men’s premier young player of the year-club honour board (2025); Mosgiel men’s premier goalkeeper of the year (2025); U17 player of the year (2025); Mosgiel youth goalkeeper of the year (2020-25); Taieri College football 1st XI (2022-26), captain (2025-26); sporting blue (2024-25); Taieri College and Mosgiel AFC service and sportsmanship award (2024-25); year 12 and 13 sportsmanship award (2024-25); national (Australian) football camp (2023-25); West Ham United Development Tour UK (2023 and 2025); Dunedin division 1 football runners up (2023); Taieri College contribution to basketball award (2023); class top scholar for English, mathematics, science, social studies, physical education, sports pursuits, sports science and visual technology (2023); Taieri College sports council scholarship (2022).

Role models: His mother and father.

Hopes for the future: To get his degree in engineering while also playing at the highest level of football in New Zealand and overseas.