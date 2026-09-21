Kaiyo Nakajima, Catlins Area School Class Act 2026.

Kaiyo Nakajima

Kaiyo Nakajima wanted something to fill in his time, so he began swimming.

The sport has since become something the 17-year-old really enjoys and he now trains four to five times a week.

For the past four years at The Catlins Area School he has been the senior boys swimming champion and holds all the school’s records in the 15-year-old boys and above categories.

“I enjoy swimming because it is challenging, competitive and is good exercise.”

Individual medley and breaststroke are his strong suits, he says.

Last year he competed in many events including the New Zealand schools swimming championships, Otago secondary schools championships and the national division-two competition.

He is also a keen football player and plays for the national area schools team, which has played in Whangarei and Invercargill.

“The tournament was great and it gave me a chance to play sports and to meet people from other schools.”

As the head student at school he applies his people skills and hardworking nature.

“I’m so involved in so many things because I take to take all of the opportunities I have.”

In the future he would like to be an accountant, a job that seems like it has lots of opportunities, he says.

Next year he plans to study business at the University of Otago.

Achievements: Head student (2026); South Otago Sharks club captain (2026); national division-2 swimming competition (2026); peer support leader (2025-26); prefect (2025); board of trustees representative (2025); senior basketball vice-captain (2025); NCEA level 1 and 2 (merit); New Zealand secondary schools swimming (2026); South Island swimming (2025-26); key acting roles in school production (2024 and 2026); national area schools football (2025-26); senior boys swimming champion (2023-26); Otago/Wellington regional swimming (2023-26); world heritage social sciences prize (2025); Otago secondary schools swimming (2022-25); most conscientious sports person (2025); cross-country 2nd place (2025); hockey captain (2024).

Role models: His parents Hiroki and Kerri Nakajima, and basketballer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Hopes for the future: To have a successful and enjoyable career as an accountant.

Laine Tyrell, Catlins Area School Class Act 2026.

Laine Tyrell

When it comes to culture, Laine Tyrell likes to leave nothing in the tank.

“I quite like to give it my hundies.”

For the past two years, the 18-year-old has been the kapa haka leader at school, which has involved leading waiata and haka.

As the head girl of The Catlins Area School, she says her strength is communication.

“I like to give everyone opportunities to have a go at things, so that it’s not only myself, so that others have the opportunity to see how fun and cool it can be to be a leader.”

Her enjoyment of looking after people is why she hopes to become a flight attendant — a job where she can be busy, always on her feet and able to help people, she says.

At the moment she works part-time at a local cafe where they have “some older people who come in and they’re just really nice to be around”.

Her faith is a big part of her life and this year she was selected to help lead a Christian youth camp for younger students.

“As a 17-year-old I found it pretty cool how they trusted me.”

Next year Laine plans to attend the New Zealand School of Tourism in Christchurch, where she hopes to begin the flight attendant course.

Achievements: Head girl (2026); board of trustees representative (2026); Christian Youth Camp leader (2026); Akaroa leadership camp (2026); student council (2026); South Otago 1st XI football (2026); kapa haka leader (2025-26); production (2024 and 2026); area schools tournament (2022-26); prefect (2025); certificate in tourism (2025); netball captain (2025); Polyfest (2023-25).

Role model: Her dad Ben, because he is a really hard worker and motivates her everyday to try harder.

Hopes for the future: To succeed in the things that she does in the future, achieving her goals and being able to travel.