Akein Wickramagedra, Trinity Catholic College Class Act 2026.

Akein Wickramagedara

It is likely you might hear Akein Wickramagedara before you see him.

The 17-year-old says he is always singing, even while he is walking.

“I've always been into music and it is kind of involved in everything I do.”

The Trinity Catholic College deputy head boy plays the piano, the guitar, is a “self-taught drummer” and a vocalist in a band.

He says he enjoys everything about music.

“It’s really satisfying for me, being able to play music that I like, listen to and I enjoy, and then being able to play that back and create that myself.”

He has been able to integrate music into his leadership position this year.

With Trinity’s deputy head girl Isla Kamo he organised a community concert to raise money for the student council.

“Any age group from our school could perform for the community and any parents who came and bought tickets.”

Debating is another thing he thrives on and is a member of the school team and the Otago team.

Last year he attended the New Zealand nationals in Wellington as a reserve on the Otago regional debating team.

Although he didn't get to debate at the national event, he was able to attend all the training, which was “an amazing growth opportunity”.

Next year Akein hopes to study medicine in Australia or towards a bachelor of health science at the University of Otago.

Achievements: Deputy head boy (2026); first-class honours in grade 7 ANZCA piano (2026); peer support (2026); Duke of Edinburgh silver award (2026); NCEA level 1 and 2 (excellence); 2nd in Otago regional debating (2025-26); manaakitaka award (2025); 1st in Dunedin high schools debating (2025); top-10 speaker at DSD (2025); NZ schools debating Otago regional team reserve for nationals (2025); Rockquest finals (2025); ICAS English distinction (2021-25); O’Mathalon senior runner-up (2025); academic blues (2024-25); cultural blue for music and debating (2024-25); 1st in junior debating at Bishops Shield (2022-25); 2nd in Dunedin high schools debating (2024); most promising speaker at DSD (2024); top scholar (2021, 2022 and 2024); top scholar runner-up (2020 and 2023); best all-round student (2023); top 1% for ICAS science and English high distinction (2020, 2022, 2023).

Role models: His parents.

Hopes for the future: To become a specialist in a medical career where he can have a significant positive impact, while enjoying his work — hopefully all while maintaining a work-life balance that allows him to keep pursuing his music.

Joseph Kelly, Trinity College Class Act 2026.

Joseph Kelly

Joseph Kelly is never afraid to steal the spotlight.

The Trinity Catholic College’s art prefect is involved in theatre, dance, music and debating and says he has always been confident in front of a crowd.

He has been performing on stage since he was 7 years old and began vocal training when he was 5.

He says performing is where he feels “most alive”.

“I also believe it is where I shine the most in anything that I do.”

He also is a dancer and spends hours each week training in ballet and jazz.

His dance skills are helpful for both the stage and for sports, he says.

Up until this year he was a winger and striker for the Roslyn Wakari Football Club.

“I am just a bit too busy nowadays to fit it in unfortunately.”

In 2022, he and a group of friends at school formed a rock band called Late News and they perform regularly at events at school and around Dunedin. He is the bass guitarist and vocalist.

He also gained a place in the New Zealand Secondary School Choir this year, where he is the tenor 1 section leader.

“We have performed in various cities around New Zealand and are travelling to Hong Kong and Singapore this year.”

Next year Joseph hopes to pursue his love for performing arts, by attending one of the four performing arts schools he has applied for across Australia.

Achievements: Arts prefect (2026); New Zealand Secondary Schools Choir (2026); Trinity Catholic College production (2020-26); runner-up in Otago regional debating competition (2025-26); engineering and calculus University of Canterbury papers (2026); Otago Southland Theatre Award nomination (2025); Smokefree Rockquest finals (2025); Trinity's Got Talent (2025); musical director for pantomime (2025); Dunedin schools debating competition team winner (2025); Trinity chess board 2 (2025); Taieri musical (2023-24).

Role model: His grandma, Nancy Woolford.

Hopes for the future: He is determined to achieve success at the highest level in whatever profession he ends up pursuing.