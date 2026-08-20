AUCKLAND, August 20: The falling off of a motorman and the subsequent loss of the control of a tramcar travelling down Symonds street resulted in a sensational accident shortly before 5 o’clock to-night. With a crash of splintering glass, the runaway tram jumped the points at the intersection of Wellesley street and Symonds street, and hurled itself diagonally across the road, carrying away a tree at the edge of the pavement, and then with a grinding sound finished its mad career, a total wreck, as it smashed through the garden fence of a house two doors from the corner. Luckily the injured list was a light one, and for this the fact that the car was practically empty, and that traffic at the time was exceptionally light, must be held mainly responsible. The motorman (J. Philpott) had fainted and fallen off. He was picked up some distance up the road by a motorist, and conveyed to the hospital. Here it was found he had a fracture at the base of the skull. His condition was reported to be somewhat serious. The crash itself was attended with very few casualties. The force of the impact hurled the conductor (C. Boyce), who was standing on the back platform, through the tramcar, and he received a cut over an eye and minor injuries to his hands and legs. The only passengers were a boy and a man. The boy received slight cuts, and the man escaped uninjured. Both vanished from the scene before an inquisitive crowd collected. The circumstances which led up to the falling off of the motorman (Philpott) are not definite. For the past few days he has not been in the best of health, and it is believed he fainted. The tramcar is fairly old, and not fitted with the modern safety apparatus that brings a tramcar to a standstill whenever the motorman’s hand is removed from the controls. A collision which would have ended in tragedy was narrowly averted: the occupants of a car missed death by a matter of a few yards. Carnival sparks huge crowd Another very successful fire brigade carnival was held at the Central Station in Cumberland street. Long before 7pm large crowds thronged the station. The attendance increased considerably as time went on and the stall-attendants and those in charge of the amusement devices experienced a very busy period. Tea rooms were also well patronised. The brigade received a fire call just as the men had finished the usual display with the whole of the apparatus, and the crowd thus had the opportunity of seeing the firefighters speeding hence at top speed. On returning to the station a squad gave an exhibition with the electric extension ladder. The Dunedin Pipe Band played several selections. Miss Peggy Cooper gave a Highland fling and Irish jig, which met with hearty applause. 1 rood 22.5 poles: 1580.8sq m The Works Committee of the City Council is recommending purchase of land required for the extension of Mailer street through to Kenmure road be approved by the council, and that authority be granted to complete the purchase of land comprising 1 rood 11.8 poles, from Mr F. Smith, including compensation for shifting of certain buildings and demolition of orchard and garden; from Mr James G. Sawell, purchase of land required, comprising 10.7 poles, and including compensation. Cart appearances Before Mr J.R. Bartholomew SM, Robert Flett pleaded not guilty to allowing a boy under 14 years of age to drive a horse-drawn vehicle along George street. — Constable Moore stated that the boy was 11 years of age. Defendant, however, denied this statement, and said the boy was 17 years of age. Case adjourned until Monday next, when defendant would be required to produce the two boys on the cart. H.M. Wright pleaded not guilty to a charge of having failed to close his shop at Green Island by 1pm on a Saturday. “I’ve got no shop,’’ he said. — lnspector Lightfoot explained that defendant probably did not understand the Act properly. He was out delivering coal after 1 o’clock. Under the Act, the cart was classed as a shop. — Defendant was fined 10 shillings, and costs (7s). — ODT, 21.8.1926