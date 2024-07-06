10-year-old back in the game despite disability

Frame runner Cooper McLennan, of Dunedin, will represent New Zealand in Denmark later this month. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

A sports-mad 10-year-old boy will represent New Zealand on the world stage this month after losing the ability to play sport altogether four years ago.

Cooper McLennan, of Dunedin, will make history when he becomes the first child from New Zealand to compete at the World Abilitysport Cup, in Denmark, lining up in a team against 21 other countries.

Now his mother, father and sister will be in his corner as "Team Cooper" after a massive effort fundraising $30,000 to get there.

Cooper was diagnosed with Perthes disease — a rare bone disease where blood flow is lost to the ball portion of the hip joint.

His mother Jalisa McLennan said it was devastating, but the opportunity to frame run was like winning Lotto for him.

"It’s giving him the opportunity to be included not only with his physical disability but with his autism as well.

"Often he was excluded from team events."

She said it gave him the chance to meet people with similar or worse disabilities.

The family was overwhelmed with the support they received from complete strangers, including about 100 donations through a Givealitte page and putting on quiz nights, sausage sizzles and raffles.

Foodstuffs Community Trust and Gardens New World contributed $5000 each.

Mrs McLennan said she never thought they would be able to raise enough money to get their entire family to Denmark.

"I knew perhaps we would get me and Cooper there but my husband can come now and our 13-year-old daughter can too ... we’re completely blown away by the generosity of strangers.

"This will be a massive life-changing event for him and he needs his people there."

Cooper was also given a frame valued at about $8000 from Now I Can Run in April and he had been training every weekend and every weekday he could since.

"It’s just opened up a whole world of opportunities. He can run now and he can walk obviously, but it’s getting him involved in a sport which he wasn’t involved in before he was diagnosed."

In Denmark, Mrs McLennan was also taking an opportunity to be trained in how to coach frame running.

"We’re going to look at getting more frames sent over from Now I Can Run so I can maybe train other people and hopefully send someone else over next year.

"So not only has it opened up an opportunity for Cooper but also other people with disabilities as well."

She had never been a sporty person but saw a need and so she "shot the shot".

"As a mum, I want to fight for my kids and other kids to experience these life-changing things that wouldn’t have come otherwise."

