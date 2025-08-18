$14k+ raised for refuge in fashion sale

Eager students swooped on some low-priced fashion at the Whanau Refuge fundraising appeal in George St on Saturday. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Students came in their hundreds to snag a bargain at the annual Whanau Refuge fashion sale on Saturday.

A group of law students organised the event, and team leader Abigail Spratt said they could not be more pleased with the results after they raised more than $14,000 — they were still counting late Saturday afternoon.

There was a long line of customers waiting outside before the doors opened at the pop-up shop on George St about 10am. By 3pm, everything had been sold.

Proceeds from the sale went to Whanau Refuge, and Ms Spratt said there was a strong community focus to the event.

"This was so important. This is the only refuge in the wider Otago region, so it supports people from Dunedin all the way to Queenstown, so it’s so important, and it just really makes a difference in people’s lives, and to the refuge as well."

All items were between 30%-50% off their regular retail price, and the clothes were sourced from boutiques throughout the country.

"I think the providers really resonate with the cause, and it’s also a really good way for them to offload old stock, but knowing that it’s going to a really good place."

The clothes sale is one of several events raising funds for Whanau Refuge over the coming weeks, including a charity auction, a bake sale, a quiz night, and a gig at DropKicks at the former Captain Cook tavern.

"This year it’s all female law students who have organised these events, which is important because it’s people empowering people from the start."

