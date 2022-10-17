Alleged drink-driver narrowly misses irrigation pond

An allegedly drunk driver narrowly missed ending up in a farmer’s irrigation pond after a drinking session in central Dunedin.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to Old Brighton Rd about 4.15am on Saturday, where they discovered a 58-year-old man who had crashed through a farmer’s fence after drinking in The Octagon.

The man recorded a breath alcohol level of 600mcg and narrowly avoided ending up in an irrigation pond, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Another alleged drink driver was stopped by police about 12.35am in Moray Pl and recorded a breath alcohol reading of 100mcg.

The 18-year-old man became assaultive and lashed out at police, Snr Sgt Bond said.

He was arrested and charged with assaulting police, threatening to kill and driving while intoxicated, as drivers under 20 years of age have a zero limit.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz