Angry swordsman smashes Dunedin restaurant windows

A Dunedin man smashed five windows of a Moray Place restaurant with an anime-style sword after he discovered his graffiti had been removed.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police were called to an incident at a restaurant on Saturday, after a 35-year-old man began smashing windows.

The man told police he had scratched an accusation into the outside wall of the restaurant, and became angry when it was painted over.

He had scratched the accusation on Friday.

He had used an anime-style sword and a cane to smash the windows.

The man has been charged with intentional damage.