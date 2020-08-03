Monday, 3 August 2020

Aparima Solo Singing Awards

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Tessa Romano. Photo: ODT files
    Tessa Romano. Photo: ODT files
    Otago branch of Newzats (New Zealand Association of Teachers of Singing) held the annual Newzats Aparima Solo Singing Awards in Marama Hall yesterday, adjudicated by Tessa Romano (Dunedin).

    Two contrasting songs were performed by each of 21 contestants, making an enjoyable concert for this singing competition, which is open to Otago-Southland year 7-13 school-age singers who are taught by Newzats teachers.

    Place-getters received certificates and prize money from Aparima sponsorship.

    Results (teacher in brackets):

    Year 7-8: Georgia Houghton (Judith Borick) 1; Lucy Appleton (Elizabeth Bouman) 2; Scarlett Wilson (Judith Borick) 3; Carys Wilson (Judith Borick)and Joseph Kelly (Patricia Scally-Richardson) commended.

    Year 9-10: Amelie Warlow (Judith Borick) 1; Samuel Kelly (Patricia Scally-Richardson) 2; Evie-Rose Grace (Ben Madden) 3; Amelia Hollows commended.

    Year11-13: Jesse Hanan (Elizabeth Bouman) 1; Peter Crosson(PatriciaScally-Richardson) 2; Lily Hornal (Ben Madden) 3; Jemma Pollock (Elizabeth Bouman); Michael Crosson(PatriciaScally-Richardson); Sarah Lee (Judy Bellingham) commended.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter