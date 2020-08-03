Aparima Solo Singing Awards

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Two contrasting songs were performed by each of 21 contestants, making an enjoyable concert for this singing competition, which is open to Otago-Southland year 7-13 school-age singers who are taught by Newzats teachers.
Place-getters received certificates and prize money from Aparima sponsorship.
Results (teacher in brackets):
Year 7-8: Georgia Houghton (Judith Borick) 1; Lucy Appleton (Elizabeth Bouman) 2; Scarlett Wilson (Judith Borick) 3; Carys Wilson (Judith Borick)and Joseph Kelly (Patricia Scally-Richardson) commended.
Year 9-10: Amelie Warlow (Judith Borick) 1; Samuel Kelly (Patricia Scally-Richardson) 2; Evie-Rose Grace (Ben Madden) 3; Amelia Hollows commended.
Year11-13: Jesse Hanan (Elizabeth Bouman) 1; Peter Crosson(PatriciaScally-Richardson) 2; Lily Hornal (Ben Madden) 3; Jemma Pollock (Elizabeth Bouman); Michael Crosson(PatriciaScally-Richardson); Sarah Lee (Judy Bellingham) commended.