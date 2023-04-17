Appeal for sightings of man missing from Dunedin Hospital

Tracy Doherty was last seen leaving Dunedin Hospital on April 7. Photo: Supplied/NZ Police

Police are appealing for the public's help to find Tracy Doherty, who was last seen leaving Dunedin Hospital on April 7.

Police say Mr Doherty was last seen wearing black shorts, a dark jumper and a bonnet.

Police and Mr Doherty's family have concerns for his welfare.

Anyone who has seen Tracy or has information on his whereabouts is urged to call Police on 105, quoting file number 230408/0794.