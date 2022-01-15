Arrest made after driver flees Octagon crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Dunedin police have arrested the driver of a car who fled the scene of an accident in the Octagon this afternoon.
A police spokeswoman said two cars collided in the Octagon about 4pm and the driver of one of the vehicles drove off soon after.
She was apprehended a short time later after again crashing her vehicle, this time into the Town Hall on Moray Pl.
The spokeswoman said no one was injured, but police were making inquiries with the other driver and witnesses.