Saturday, 15 January 2022

Updated 4.55 pm

Arrest made after driver flees Octagon crash

    By John Lewis
    A woman was arrested after attempting to flee the scene of two crashes in the Ocatgon and on Moray Pl. Photos: Chrstine O'Connor
    Dunedin police have arrested the driver of a car who fled the scene of an accident in the Octagon this afternoon.

    The car crashed into the Moray Pl entrance to the Town Hall after being driven from the scene of a crash in the Octagon.
    A police spokeswoman said two cars collided in the Octagon about 4pm and the driver of one of the vehicles drove off soon after.

    Nobody was hurt in the initial crash at the intersection of Stuart St and the Octagon.
    She was apprehended a short time later after again crashing her vehicle, this time into the Town Hall on Moray Pl. 

    Children look on in amazement as the drama unfolded.
    The spokeswoman said no one was injured, but police were making inquiries with the other driver and witnesses.

     

