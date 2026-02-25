Mickey Treadwell. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery A call for regional councillors to see out their term amid local government reform has solid backing in the South. Several Dunedin city councillors and southern mayors said they agreed with Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) representations about the need for a pragmatic path forward. The government has proposed replacing regional councillors with combined territories boards made up of mayors who might be tasked with reorganising how local and regional government is structured in their areas while taking on regional governance functions in the meantime, as well as leading their own councils. LGNZ suggested the boards should focus solely on regional reorganisation plans and regional councillors could be retained either until those plans were finalised or the 2028 local body elections. City councillor Mickey Treadwell said removing a whole tier of elected officials would be "radically anti-democratic, so I support the suggestion that they be allowed to see out their full term". He also felt councillors at the Otago Regional Council could have valuable input into the regional reorganisation discussion. "Otago is a complicated region in that it contains very diverse cities, both geographically and demographically, within its borders," Cr Treadwell said. "It is not going to be straightforward to arrange a new governing body that represents all their interests." Cr Doug Hall said stability mattered. "Regional councillors were elected with a mandate, and unless there is a compelling reason otherwise, it makes sense for them to remain in place until either the end of the term or until reorganisation plans are settled," he said. "Structural reform is complex, and continuity during that period is important for good decision-making and public confidence." Cr Hall said he was disappointed by the level of guidance from central government and he called for clarity of objectives. Cr John Chambers said making the best use of expertise and knowledge from regional councillors should be an important component of developing the plan for Dunedin and neighbouring councils in the next two to three years. Cr Brent Weatherall said he agreed with the LGNZ submission to the government. He was worried combined territories could be too large. Different areas needed to be able to work on their strengths, he said. "Coastal communities can work on coastal priorities and inland communities can deal with their different priorities." LGNZ also wanted to ensure areas that had made moves towards reorganisation, such as the Southland region, could continue. The Southland District Council was behind a proposal to create two unitary councils out of the existing four councils in Southland — Invercargill City Council, the Southland and Gore district councils and Environment Southland. The Local Government Commission is midway through an investigation. Southland District Mayor Rob Scott said the council remained of the view two unitary councils — combining the activities of a regional council and city or district councils — were essential for the region. "The priorities and needs of Invercargill’s city residents differ meaningfully from those of rural Southlanders, and a single large unitary council would risk diminishing the rural voice," he said. Mr Scott, Gore District Mayor Ben Bell and Invercargill Mayor Tom Campbell all supported retaining regional councillors until the end of the triennium, or until reorganisation plans were finalised. "They were democratically elected, and I’ve always struggled with the idea that people the community put in can just be removed on a whim," Mr Bell said. He had not heard from the commission this year. Mr Campbell said it was important for the proposed combined territories board there to focus on reorganisation, "rather than being caught up in the day-to-day governance of Environment Southland". grant.miller@odt.co.nz