Big crowd at dawn service in Dunedin

The dawn service was held at Queens Gardens this morning. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

A big crowd has turned out to attend the dawn service at the Cenotaph this Anzac Day in Dunedin.

This year's dawn service at Queens Gardens was especially poignant, as New Zealand moved into the final year of the World War centenary commemorations.

Thousands of people are expected to attend services throughout the day, to remember those who fought and died in World War 1 and in conflicts since.

The dawn service began 6.15am with a parade of armed forces personnel, veterans, and family representatives, led by the City of Dunedin Pipe Band and two rounds fired by the Otago Gunners Association from a 25-pounder.

Other events in Dunedin

A brief service in memory of New Zealand Railways employees killed in wars will be a feature of Dunedin commemorations.

The inaugural service will take place in Anzac Sq, in front of the Passchendaele Plaque at the entrance to Dunedin Railway Station at 9am.

The Passchendaele Plaque is "In memory of those members of the New Zealand Railways who fell in the Great War 1914-1918".

The Posy Laying Ceremony at Andersons Bay cemetery at 9.30am is an important service during the day, involving Girl Guides, Brownies and Pippins laying posies.

The service at Montecillo Veterans Home & Hospital, at 11am, will be led by Msgr Harrison and will include the raising of the New Zealand White Ensign by a party from HMNZS Toroa.

The Anzac Memorial Run, from Bayfield Park to the Soldiers Memorial at the top of Otago Peninsula, will be held from 1pm. Entry by gold coin donation.

The Otago University and OUSA will hold a combined Anzac Day Service from 1.30pm at the Otago University Staff Club walkway area. If wet, the venue will be the university union hall.

A concert will be given by the Dunedin RSA Choir Revue Concert in Town Hall from 6.30pm.