Big DCC decisions on horizon

Theatre space, beach erosion next to an old landfill, swimming pools and the level of spending to upgrade infrastructure are among the issues for Dunedin residents to consider ahead of a 10-year plan taking shape.

The Dunedin City Council has also sent clear signals affordability will be on the minds of councillors when they weigh up priorities next year.

The council has begun to consider what its 2024-34 long-term plan should look like and a survey is being run to help guide preliminary thinking.

The council’s early engagement material flagged a few subjects for residents to consider as budgets are being prepared.

Management of waste will be one key area, including what to do about an old landfill under Kettle Park, which is at risk of being exposed by erosion.

Options and timeframes for erosion mitigation and dune remediation work, as well as the approach across the wider landfill site, would be considered as part of the upcoming 10-year plan, the council noted.

The 2021-31 plan included an infrastructure spend of $1.5billion over 10 years for activity such as renewing pipes and roads and upgrading pools and playgrounds.

"Nearly two-thirds of this work is focused on renewing our ageing infrastructure," the council said.

"However, it’s also important given the current economic situation to strike a balance between investment in infrastructure and the impact on rates and debt."

Jules Radich. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich expanded on the theme a little, saying "We also know it’s a difficult time, with big challenges, including the rise in the cost of living."

"We’ll be working hard to strike the right balance between keeping rates affordable [and] still doing what needs to be done to ensure we meet our community wellbeing responsibilities," Mr Radich said.

"There will be some tough decisions ahead."

The council has struggled in recent years to settle on what should be done about theatre space and it again signalled it wanted guidance from the community about that.

"We have a decision to make about maintaining and improving what we have, or building a new space, or creating partnerships to address the need for a mid-size live theatre space," the council said in its engagement material.

Council grant programmes are to be reviewed.

Mosgiel’s new swimming pool complex, Te Puna o Whakaehu, opened this year and more thought will be needed about other facilities.

"We have several other swimming pools across the city which are well loved by the community but in need of some attention," the council said.

Other issues to be considered

include the extent of investment required to meet 2030 zero-carbon goals, how train services might be structured and whether the council should call time on its waterfront bridge aspirations.

Initial public feedback is open until October 31.

The draft 2024-34 long-term plan will be developed early next year and formal consultation is to be carried out in March and April, ahead of council deliberations in May.

