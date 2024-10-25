Big milestone for the rat pack

Predator Free Dunedin City Sanctuary project rat trapper Emily Peterson (right) with Dalmore property owner Rosalind Andrew, where the project caught their 5000th rat recently. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Like the rats being caught in Dunedin’s North East Valley, conservationists are flat out emptying their traps.

The Predator Free Dunedin City Sanctuary project recently celebrated catching its 5000th rat, and it is fast approaching its 5000th possum as well.

The milestone rat was trapped on retiree Rosalind Andrew’s large, semi-rural property, which is bordered by bush in North East Valley.

While she said her mobility was not what it used to be, her eyesight was sniper-level - particularly when it came to spotting rats.

She tells City Sanctuary team member and trapper Emily Peterson where she sees them, and Ms Peterson puts the traps in the appropriate places.

Between them, they are a well-oiled rat-eradication machine.

Ms Andrew said she got involved in the backyard trapping project in 2022 after seeing her neighbour join, because she was tired of seeing her beloved roses getting eaten by possums.

"I’m not particularly fond of rats, but it was more about possums - that was why I got involved.

"The general damage that possums do to the environment and to young vegetation - my roses in particular - is incredible."

Since 2022, 11 possums and 28 rats have been trapped and removed from her property.

The number of possums being caught was now trending downward.

Ms Andrew said the fruit trees on her property were once again fruiting well and birdlife was abundant.

She said the trapping project had had a tremendous impact on the local environment.

"It’s making a real difference to the neighbourhood.

"We see more tūī, kererū and korimako - it’s really quite beautiful and idyllic.

"It fits in with what they’re doing at Orokonui Ecosanctuary and on the Otago Peninsula.

"It’s nice to be able to extend the elimination of pests in general.

"I’m pleased and honoured to be part of that."

At present, City Sanctuary has a network of 3389 traps distributed across more than 8000ha of backyards in Dunedin, and there are hundreds of volunteers supporting the project.

It aims to reduce the threat of rats, possums and stoats to help the city’s native wildlife and plants flourish.

City Sanctuary is encouraging Dunedin residents to share their perspectives about the city’s wildlife, natural environments and predator trapping, in an online survey, to help inform the conservation efforts of the organisation.

The short online survey is open until 5pm on November 10, and can be accessed via citysanctuary.nz

