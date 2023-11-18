Saturday, 18 November 2023

Big turnout for pro-Palestine rally

    By Grant Miller
    PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON
    Hundreds of people attended a Rally for Palestine protest in Dunedin this afternoon.

    They were calling for an immediate ceasefire in the deadly conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, which began on October 7. 

    A march from the Otago Museum Reserve to the Octagon was organised by a Palestinian-led coalition.

    Police arrested one person for disorderly behaviour. They were released with a warning. 

     

     

     

     

