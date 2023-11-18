Big turnout for pro-Palestine rally

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Hundreds of people attended a Rally for Palestine protest in Dunedin this afternoon.
They were calling for an immediate ceasefire in the deadly conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, which began on October 7.
A march from the Otago Museum Reserve to the Octagon was organised by a Palestinian-led coalition.
Police arrested one person for disorderly behaviour. They were released with a warning.