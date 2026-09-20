Masked activists took over Dunedin’s Octagon on Saturday for Forest & Bird’s “Vote Nature” campaign. 

The campaign was about spreading awareness about whether  the next government would be strengthening  protections for nature or  allowing for further decline, Forest & Bird said. 

“We’re advocating for stronger action in four key issue areas: conservation and biodiversity, climate action, oceans protection and freshwater protection.”

The awareness event, held in the Octagon, included stalls and petitions. 