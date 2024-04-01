Birthday beauty

Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

After celebrating his birthday with a fishing trip, Tristan Leckie, 13, of Alexandra, holds a 56cm blue cod high above his head that was caught off Taiaroa Head yesterday.

The group of four (from left) Tom Goble, of St Bathans, Brett Leckie, of Alexandra, Mark Paterson, of Ranfurly, and Mr Leckie’s son Tristan began their day bright and early at 4.30am.

The group spent their Easter weekend stocking up, having spent Saturday out hunting and wrangled themselves a 12-point red stag.

After filleting their haul yesterday, the group drove back to Central Otago to get some rest before another early start.

The four were swapping their rods for hunting gear and hoped to get more deer to fill the freezer.