Bleeding teen denies being crash driver

Two teenagers at the scene of a Dunedin crash denied being the drivers of the vehicle, despite one having a cut on his head.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a vehicle crashed into two parked cars on Marlow St yesterday afternoon.

When police arrived they found two 17-year-old teens, who both denied being the driver of the vehicle.

Witnesses reported seeing three other teens but they were not located.

One had a laceration on his head and was taken to Dunedin Hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile at the same time on Princes St, the driver of a Volkswagen crossed the centre line and ended up on the opposite side of the road with the car wedged between a tree and bus stop.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the 32-year old driver told officers he had fallen asleep at the wheel.

The man passed a breath screening test.

