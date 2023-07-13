Bleeding teen denies being crash driver

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Two teenagers at the scene of a Dunedin crash denied being the drivers of the vehicle, despite one having a cut on his head.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a vehicle crashed into two parked cars on Marlow St yesterday afternoon.
When police arrived they found two 17-year-old teens, who both denied being the driver of the vehicle.
Witnesses reported seeing three other teens but they were not located.
One had a laceration on his head and was taken to Dunedin Hospital.
The investigation is ongoing.
Meanwhile at the same time on Princes St, the driver of a Volkswagen crossed the centre line and ended up on the opposite side of the road with the car wedged between a tree and bus stop.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the 32-year old driver told officers he had fallen asleep at the wheel.
The man passed a breath screening test.