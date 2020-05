Police were contacted at 2.30pm after the boat with three people on board capsized near Seaforth St. Photo: ODT files

A boat has capsized off the coast of Karitane.

A police spokeswoman said all people on board the boat were accounted for.

Police were contacted at 2.30pm after the boat with three people on board capsized near Seaforth St.

The occupants, who were all wearing life jackets, were able to make their way to shore and were not believed to be injured, the spokeswoman said.