Body at fire scene: Death not suspicious

The discovery of a body at the scene of a fire at Rock and Pillar, inland Otago, is not being treated as suspicious, police have confirmed.

Emergency services initially responded to a report of a fire in trees at the property on State Highway 87, south of Hyde, just before 5pm on Thursday.

Crews from Middlemarch and Ranfurly attended the blaze and left about 7pm.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman referred all other requests for comment to police.

A police spokeswoman confirmed a body had been found, but police were not treating the death as suspicious.