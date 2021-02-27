Saturday, 27 February 2021

Body at fire scene: Death not suspicious

    The discovery of a body at the scene of a fire at Rock and Pillar, inland Otago, is not being treated as suspicious, police have confirmed.

    Emergency services initially responded to a report of a fire in trees at the property on State Highway 87, south of Hyde, just before 5pm on Thursday.

    Crews from Middlemarch and Ranfurly attended the blaze and left about 7pm.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman referred all other requests for comment to police.

    A police spokeswoman confirmed a body had been found, but police were not treating the death as suspicious.

