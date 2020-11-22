Brighton roading concerns raised with council

Scott Weatherall

Safety concerns about some sections of roads in the Saddle Hill Community Board area continue to be raised.

Dunedin City Council maintenance team leader Andrew Lord and roading engineer Timothy Pleace were at a board meeting in Sunnyvale last week.

Board chairman Scott Weatherall said the board had concerns about the safety of Scroggs Hill and Seaview Rds in Brighton.

The speed of motorists travelling in the section of Scroggs Hill Rd with a 50kmh limit was also a concern, he said.

The board also wanted a safety assessment on a section of Brighton Rd between Westwood and Ocean View.

The board wanted a shoulder to be installed on the section of road to make it safer for cyclists and pedestrians, similar to the infrastructure in place between Green Island and Waldronville.

The board had been raising concerns with the council for more than three years and had "struggled to get some sense of connection", Mr Weatherall said.

"We want to have the conversation."

Mr Lord said the concerns would need to be put to the council’s safety team.

Council property services group manager David Bainbridge-Zafar, who was the senior council officer at the meeting, said motorists speeding in Scroggs Hill Rd was a police issue.

