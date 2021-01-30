Broad Bay pohutukawa to be removed

A bus shelter will be moved as part of roading changes on the way in Broad Bay, Dunedin, but pohutukawa trees will need to be removed. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Pohutukawa trees will be removed in Broad Bay, Dunedin, to enable Portobello Rd to be realigned and allow space for improvements at the intersection with Greig St.

A bus shelter will be moved and a new, raised crossing created.

Several large pohutukawa trees by the intersection will be removed next month.

The realignment of the road is part of the Peninsula Connection road safety project.

The Dunedin City Council said the crossing would have a pedestrian "refuge" area in the middle and the crossing was expected to help slow traffic in Broad Bay.

Some other vegetation would also need to be pruned in the area east of the bus shelter.

Parts of the site, and the slope next to Sandpiper St, would be replanted and an

increased area of Broad Bay would be planted in native trees.